‘Just by virtue of being Amos Yee’: Amos Yee banned from Tinder & Hinge, alleged chat with woman leaked

Amos Yee addresses alleged leaked Discord chats and dating app bans, says situation ‘misinterpreted’

A Reddit post on r/SingaporeRaw on Sunday (19 April) has sparked renewed attention around Singaporean Amos Yee after screenshots of alleged Discord conversations and private messages began circulating online.

Titled “Amos Yee Banned from Hinge, New Grooming Screenshots”, the post included images purportedly showing Yee discussing a ban from dating app Hinge, alongside alleged exchanges with a woman.

Yee, 27, is currently out on bail. He was released from Changi Prison Complex on 26 March after being remanded for about a week over investigations linked to alleged offences under the Enlistment Act.

Amos Yee confirms bans from Tinder and Hinge

Speaking to MS News, Yee confirmed that he had accounts on both Tinder and Hinge, and that both have since been banned.

“Yea I had a Hinge and Tinder account, both got banned [sic],” he said.

“I wrote a pretty inoffensive profile, so I’m guessing just by virtue of being Amos Yee I was banned.”

He added that he felt “bad” about the bans, noting that the platforms are meant for adults and that he did not see a reason for his removal.

“These dating sites are only for adults I don’t see any reason why I should be banned from it,” he told MS News.

Yee allegedly posted in his Discord server that he had been banned from Hinge, alongside an image indicating his account had been removed.

Other circulating posts on Facebook showed Yee’s Tinder profile, where he had allegedly written: “Been to prison like 4 times and I’m proud of it lol [sic].”

Alleged chats show explicit messages, requests for nudes

According to posts shared on Reddit, screenshots of private conversations allegedly involving Yee and a woman were uploaded after users in a Discord server questioned his ban.

The messages purportedly include sexual remarks made by Yee and requests for nude photos.

Other screenshots shared on Reddit allegedly show Yee sending messages such as:

“Stop thinking. Just follow your heart”

“Exchange nude pics since we can’t meet up in person”

“I think you’re already wet from this conversation”

In the screenshots, the woman appears to reject his advances, calling his remarks “creepy” and “desperate”.

Yee says interactions were consensual

According to a follow-up post made by the same Reddit user, Yee responded to the original Reddit thread in his Discord server.

In Discord messages allegedly written by him, Yee described the situation as a “miscalculation”. He also questioned why the messages were later shared publicly.

Yee further pushed back against how the situation has been framed online, particularly claims linking the alleged messages to his dating app bans.

“Honestly, it’s funny how people just misinterpret information.”

He added that there was no evidence to suggest his alleged direct messages were related to his removal from dating platforms.

Speaking to MS News, Yee denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the interaction in the chat leaked online was consensual.

“Those conversations, I was flirting with an adult female. There was absolutely no evidence of any harassment or coercion,” he wrote.

“I flirted with her because she seemed interested and flirted with me back.”

He added, “Then suddenly she’s accusing me of sexual harassment and leaking these messages.”

Also read: ‘Try to do what Gandhi did’: Amos Yee allegedly outlines his future plans in email