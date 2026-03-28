‘Try to do what Gandhi did’: Amos Yee allegedly outlines his future plans in email

Amos Yee allegedly shares his future plans in email to netizen

A Reddit post circulating on r/SingaporeRaw has claimed that Amos Yee reached out via email shortly after his release on bail, outlining plans to start a “nonviolent movement” inspired by freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi.

The post, uploaded on Thursday (26 March), included a screenshot of an alleged email exchange with Yee, who had been released from remand earlier that day following court proceedings related to his national service (NS) offences.

Email outlines plans for ‘nonviolent movement’

In the screenshot, Yee appeared to respond to a series of questions about his future plans and whether he intended to change his approach following recent events.

He wrote that he wanted to “try to do what Gandhi did” and create “a nonviolent movement of protests on issues like free speech, universal housing and healthcare”.

According to the message, Yee said he planned to begin with content on his blog before potentially moving into “networking and organising”.

The Reddit user who posted the exchange expressed disbelief that Yee was now comparing his future path to Gandhi and aiming to build a movement centred on political and social issues.

In the screenshot, the message was sent from an email address that matched the contact email address stated on Yee’s blog.

Released on bail, needs to think about pleading guilty

Yee, 27, was released from the Changi Prison Complex on 26 March after being remanded for about a week for investigations into alleged offences under the Enlistment Act.

He had been deported from the United States on 19 March and arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport the following day, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) press statement said.

During a court hearing via videolink, the prosecution said investigations requiring remand had been completed and did not object to bail between S$10,000 and S$20,000, subject to conditions.

According to CNA, Yee said he would like to think about whether to plead guilty or not.

District Judge Wong Peck granted bail and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 23 April.

Bail conditions include restriction on public commentary

As part of his bail conditions, Yee is not allowed to publish any material about his ongoing case, including on social media, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He is also required to remain in Singapore, be contactable by authorities, and comply with standard bail conditions such as not committing further offences or interfering with witnesses.

When approached after his release, Yee said he was “excited to continue his political activism” in Singapore, but declined to elaborate due to the restrictions.

Long history of legal troubles

Yee first entered the public eye in 2015 as a teenager, when he was convicted for making remarks that wounded religious feelings, CNA stated.

He later left Singapore for the United States in 2016 and was granted asylum in 2017.

However, he was subsequently convicted in the US for child sexual offences, including possession of child pornography and grooming a minor, and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in 2021.

After being released on parole and later detained again for violating conditions, he was eventually deported back to Singapore in March 2026.

Facing NS-related charges in Singapore

Yee now faces three charges under the Enlistment Act, including failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening for more than nine years and leaving Singapore without valid exit permits over extended periods.

If convicted, he could face up to three years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

“MINDEF takes a firm stand against those who commit offences under the Enlistment Act,” the joint press release between MINDEF and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated.

Also read: Amos Yee deported from US, charged with NS enlistment offences

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Featured image adapted from r/SingaporeRaw on Reddit and the Illinois Department of Corrections.