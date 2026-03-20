Amos Yee deported from US, charged with NS enlistment offences

Amos Yee deported from US, handed three charges under Enlistment Act

Singaporean Amos Yee has been deported from the United States and was charged in court on Friday (20 March).

The 27-year-old landed in Singapore this morning and was handed three charges under the Enlistment Act.

Offences committed by Yee

In a joint press statement from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Yee was arrested upon his return to Singapore.

He is charged for offences committed under the Enlistment Act.

These include failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening and remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit.

Under the law, those convicted of defaulting on NS obligations may face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Yee appeared in court via video-link from A Division, where he was held, Channel NewsAsia reported.

The judge granted the prosecution’s application to remand the 27-year-old for the purpose of investigations.

Yee will return to court on 26 March, and no bail was granted.

Faced various charges in Singapore and US

Yee first gained notoriety in 2015 after posting a series of controversial online videos and comments about religion and political figures in Singapore on YouTube.

His actions led to multiple convictions and jail sentences for offences related to wounding religious feelings.

Upon his release, Yee left Singapore and was granted asylum in the United States in 2017.

However, in 2020, Yee was charged with solicitation and possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in 2021.

Yee was released in 2023, after barely serving half of his supposed sentence.

He was arrested a month after his release for violating parole restrictions.

Also read: Amos Yee detained by ICE in the US, may be deported to S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Illinois Department of Corrections and MS News.