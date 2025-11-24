Amos Yee detained by ICE in the US, may be deported to S’pore

Amos Yee in ICE custody, asylum status may be revoked

Less than a week after being released from jail on parole, Singaporean Amos Yee has been detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

That means he may be deported to Singapore if his asylum status is revoked.

Amos Yee in ICE custody

According to the ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System, the 27-year-old is in ICE custody.

It was not stated when he was taken into custody.

He is currently being detained at the Dodge Detention Facility in Juneau, a city in the state of Wisconsin.

Amos Yee was released on parole on 20 Nov

Last Thursday (20 Nov), Yee was released on parole from the Danville Correctional Center in the neighbouring state of Illinois.

He had been serving a six-year sentence for child pornography and grooming.

Though he was first released on parole in October 2023, he was sent back to jail just one month later after he made a blog post, violating the rules for a sex offender on parole.

He was then scheduled to be released on parole on 7 Nov but it was delayed to 20 Nov.

ICE allegedly wants to revoke Amos Yee’s asylum

In a blog post last month, it was claimed that although Yee was in the US on asylum, ICE intended to bring him back to court to revoke his asylum.

He thus needed recommendations for an immigration lawyer to help him on a pro bono basis (without charge).

If his asylum status is terminated, it might see him being deported back to Singapore.

Yee was granted asylum in 2017 and has been in the US ever since.

If he returns to Singapore, he faces charges under the Enlistment Act as he did not report for national service pre-enlistment medical screening and did not have a valid exit permit to remain outside Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Illinois Department of Corrections and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.