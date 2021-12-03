Amos Yee Sentenced To 6 Years’ Jail On 2 Dec

Last year, Amos Yee was arrested in the United States (US) for 2 charges of grooming and possessing child pornography.

On Thursday (2 Dec), the 23-year-old Singaporean blogger was sentenced to 6 years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Source

In pleading guilty to the charges, Yee might also be deported back to Singapore and could be denied entry to the US in the future.

Amos Yee handed 6 years’ jail for grooming & possessing child porn

On Friday (3 Dec) morning, Amos Yee was sentenced to 6 years’ jail by a court in Illinois, Chicago.

Source

Yee, who appeared in court through video link, pleaded guilty to grooming a 14-year-old girl online and possessing child pornography.

After being sentenced, the court also ordered Yee not to contact the victim for 2 years after his release from jail.

While he faced 16 other child pornography-related charges, they were dismissed as part of a plea deal he accepted, reported The Straits Times (ST).

He was also informed by the Judge about the possibility of being deported and denied admission to the US.

Yee reportedly requested for 14-year-old to send nudes

With regard to the first charge of child pornography, Yee reportedly convinced a then 14-year-old girl to appear on video and pose sexually for him.

This happened between February and July 2019 after they met online.

Yee was charged for grooming as he had knowingly used WhatsApp to seduce, solicit, and lure the victim. He later went on to distribute her photographs through WhatsApp over the same period.

The incident occurred after Yee started an “online courtship” with the 14-year-old during which he repeatedly requested her to send naked photos of herself, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Yee committed this act despite knowing the victim was only 14 years of age at the time.

He was subsequently arrested by US Marshals last October at his apartment in Chicago and has been on remand since then.

Hope he mends his ways

If past events are anything to go by, this will likely not be the last we hear of Yee.

Nonetheless, we hope Yee will take the time to reflect on his actions and mend his ways.

