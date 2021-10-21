Amos Yee Faces 18 Charges For Indecent Behaviour In The US, Could Be Deported

Those in Singapore would probably have heard of someone by the name of Amos Yee.

He was known to have made fun of the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Christianity and the Islamic religion on YouTube in 2015.

Since then, many have been unhappy with the series of inappropriate behaviour by Yee.

In December 2016, Yee fled to the United States (US) to avoid National Service and seek political asylum.

However, he has also gotten in trouble with the law while in the US.

Yee is currently facing 18 charges due to numerous indecent behaviour and has been remanded for a year so far.

18 charges against Yee for indecent behaviour

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Yee attended a hearing in a Chicago court on Thursday (21 Oct) morning.

Yee was arrested in Oct 2020 at his residence in Chicago for indecently soliciting a child. He was accused of exchanging lewd messages and nude photos with a 14-year-old girl from Texas through WhatsApp.

Investigations showed that the exchanges happened in 2019 between 1 Feb and 30 Jun.

Other charges against Yee also include grooming and possession of child pornography.

Since then, Yee has been on remand for about a year, reported CNA.

Amos Yee could be deported back to Singapore

A resolution for Yee is currently in the works between a special prosecutor and his lawyer, who was assigned by the state.

The special prosecutor is to allow for a more objective investigation since they work independently, according to CNA.

This will prevent any potential conflicts of interest and also help facilitate subject matter area expertise.

CNA reports that if Yee is found guilty, he could lose his asylum status and be deported back to Singapore.

Yee will have to attend court in November again.

Hope Yee will mend his ways

Though it is troubling to see that Yee has turned out this way, we hope this incident will make him mend his ways.

Those who are interested in the result can look out for more information next month during his hearing.

