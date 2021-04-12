Ang Mo Kio Cat Feeder Appeals For Cat Food Donations As She Struggles With Expenses

Caring for helpless animals is a noble feat. Thanks to all the kind feeders, community cats in Singapore can feel loved, too.

However, feeding the cats comes at a cost. Unfortunately for Aunty Jenny Wong in Ang Mo Kio, it’s fast getting out of reach.

As such, a netizen helped her appeal on Facebook for donations to sustain the 30 cats she feeds every day.

Source

Netizens can help by donating cats’ wet food, kibbles or monetary sums.

Cat feeder been at it for over 20 years

According to Ms Low who is seeking help on behalf of Aunty Jenny, the 67-year-old has been feeding stray cats in Ang Mo Kio.

Source

Over the past 20 years, she’s been providing food for around 30 kittens in the neighbourhood.

Source

However, working a humble job as a cleaner and earning a meagre income, she’s struggling to afford the feeding expenses.

Therefore, she’s seeking help from the public for cat food, or monetary donations.

Cat feeder appeals for donations

For easier reference, Ms Low also provided brands of cat food that Aunty Jenny usually feed the cats with.

They include cartons of wet food from the brands ‘FancyFeast’ and ‘BistroCat’, amongst others.

Source

For those who’d like to help by donating food, you can message Ms Low here for an address to send them to.

Alternatively, monetary donations are also welcome.

Updates will be made on the amount received, together with receipts from purchase of the cat food.

Hope her burden can be alleviated

Feeding 30 cats on a daily basis is certainly no easy feat. We salute Aunty Jenny’s compassion and dedication.

Meanwhile, do help if you’re able, so that we can carry on Aunty Jenny’s good deeds for the community cats in Ang Mo Kio.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.