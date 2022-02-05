Photographer Humanises Red Packets In Hilarious CNY Photoshoot

One of the things we look forward to every Chinese New Year is receiving red packets or angbao from family. Beyond the contents, a photographer wondered if anyone cares about the packet itself — so much so that it culminated in a quirky photoshoot.

Source

Having her model dress up as a life-sized angbao, Emily humorously depicts the emotions of a red packet after it has been emptied of all its cash.

The Singapore-based photographer cleverly named the concept “lao hong bao“, which loosely translates to “decompressed red packet”.

Even red packets have feelings

Many of us who celebrate CNY are probably familiar with the feeling of emptying the money from our red packets and then tossing them aside.

Source

In shots that Emily shared in the subtle asian traits Facebook group, a model donning what looks to be an angbao costume lies on a piece of furniture, looking rather dejected.

Void of its cash contents which many people go for, Emily portrays the angbao in a rather pitiful state through various poses.

Don’t simply cast angbaos aside

Jokes aside, Emily also took this opportunity to remind people that red packets should be recycled.

Source

Aside from protecting the fragile ‘feelings’ of a red packet, recycling them can also help save the environment.

Photoshoot brought laughter & joy

The photoshoot was met with overwhelmingly positive responses.

Many found it hilarious and expressed how much they loved the idea.

Source

Others said that they actually do save their red packets for good luck.

Source

One user even shared how their children recycled red packets in an adorable way.

Source

Make CNY meaningful

At the end of the day, CNY is an opportunity to get together with family and have fun.

While receiving money is always great news, we shouldn’t forget the meaning behind the symbolic red packet and other traditions.

Additionally, saving red packets can both save the environment and our wallets. Who knows when it could come into good use when a situation arises.

Featured image adapted from Emily Flip on Facebook.