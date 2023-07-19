M’sia PM Anwar Says All Ministers In His Cabinet Are Clean & Free From Corruption

Malaysia Cabinet Ministers Are Free From Corruption, Says Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that all ministers in his unity government cabinet are free from corruption.

He said this at a recent event in Penang, highlighting that authorities have been monitoring the ministers.

Over the course of eight months, investigators did not find any case of corruption involving unity government ministers.

Mr Anwar also added that the unity government needs to “clean up and save the country”.

Anwar says his ministers have been ‘closely monitored’ by authorities for corruption

On Sunday (16 July), Mr Anwar gave a speech at the launch of the Penang unity election machinery in Seberang Jaya.

According to Malay Mail, he said that the ministers he appointed to the unity government have been clean and corruption-free.

The police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have apparently been closely monitoring the ministers of his cabinet for the past eight months.

“I instructed the MACC to check all of the ministers and there was not one corruption case that involved any of the ministers,” he declared.

Additionally, he highlighted that this is a record in Malaysia’s history, emphasising the need to “clean up and save” the country.

“If we don’t clean up, this country will go to the dogs.”

Mr Anwar then called out some opposing politicians who talk about integrity and governance. With their “track record”, he said they should let the agencies investigate instead.

Purpose of unity government to ensure Malaysia’s stability

He also addressed concerns about Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) working together in the unity government.

The PH president acknowledged that while it isn’t easy, they had to do it for the sake of the country.

He reassured everyone that the two parties are united based on principles to ensure stability and “save” Malaysia, not to steal from the country or to stay in power.

So far, the unity government’s goal to achieve stability seems to be working.

Under the coalition, Malaysia has been attracting interest from big-name multi-national investors. These include Tesla and SpaceX, Aramco, Geelu Auto, and more.

