Apple Warns Of Flaw That Could Allow Hackers To Access Devices, Update Your iPhone ASAP

Security Flaw Could Give Hackers Access To Apple Devices, Users Should Install Updates

If you own an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer, you might want to take note.

Apple recently issued a warning about a security flaw that could allow hackers unauthorised access to these devices.

As such, the company is urging users to install emergency software updates as soon as possible.

Issue could allow hackers to take control of Apple devices

On Wednesday (17 Aug), Apple said that it is aware of an issue that could potentially allow hackers to seize control of its devices.

To fix this, users of the following devices should quickly install security updates:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Mac computers running MacOS Monterey

Rachel Tobac, CEO of computer security service SocialProof Security, explains that the vulnerability could give attackers “full admin access to the device”.

This would then enable them to “execute any code as if they are you, the user”, The Guardian reports.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) notes that Apple did not specify who discovered the vulnerabilities, simply citing “an anonymous researcher”.

According to Apple, it does not “disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available”.

This is for their customers’ protection.

Apple users, install the updates as soon as you can

Becoming the target of hackers can pose numerous security risks.

Once a criminal has control of a device, they’re able to do anything they want, from performing unauthorised transactions to accessing sensitive and private information.

So, if you own any of the devices in the list above, do find some time to download and install the security updates as soon as you’re able to.

