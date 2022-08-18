Apple Reportedly Plans To Unveil iPhone 14 On 7 Sep, 1st Non-Pro Model With Large Screen

Apple Plans To Launch iPhone 14, New Macs, Watches & iPads Soon

Since Apple first launched the iPhone and revolutionised mobile phones, they have gained a strong following of die-hard fans.

Well, Apple fanboys and girls will be glad to know that come 7 Sep, the tech giant plans to unveil the new iPhone 14, reports Bloomberg.

The event will also give a first look at the multiple new Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models.

The new products are expected to reach most stores around 16 Sep.

Apple launch event on 7 Sep

Apple is planning to hold a launch event for their iPhone 14 line on 7 Sep, revealed insiders.

The event timing has not been confirmed but will apparently be in line with Apple’s typical unveiling of the latest iPhones in the first half of September.

As per their usual launch events, the brand will also be introducing new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, as well as three new Apple Watch models.

After the unveiling, Apple typically releases the new iPhone in stores 1.5 weeks later. They are expected to stick to the same pattern this year.

According to Bloomberg, some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major product release on 16 Sep.

Instead of an in-person gathering, Apple is intending to stream the event online like they have done at the start of the pandemic.

The presentation’s various segments have allegedly already been in the works over the past few weeks.

iPhone 14 with bigger screen available

Bloomberg reported that the new iPhone 14 will look similar to the iPhone 13.

However, Apple will be eliminating the mini version which has a 5.4-inch screen.

In its place, they will be adding an iPhone which boasts a larger 6.7-inch screen, the current size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This will be the first time that Apple launches a non-Pro iPhone with such a large display.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Pro is set to have some notable changes too.

Many will be glad to know that the front-facing camera cut-out, aka ‘the notch’, will be replaced with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. This gives users slightly more screen space.

Apple will also be giving the iPhone 14 Pro a faster chip. The current A15 chip used in iPhone 13 will continue to be used in iPhone 14.

But perhaps the most significant change to the iPhone 14 Pro will be the camera.

Slightly larger, the camera consists of a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and telephoto sensors.

Apple watch pro model

Besides the iPhone, for Apple Watches, Series 8 will see added features for women’s health and a body temperature sensor.

The standard watch will look similar to Series 7 but a new pro model will also be added.

With new fitness tracking features, longer battery life, and a larger display, the pro will appeal to sportier users.

The new Apple Watch SE, its low-cost model, is also expected to come with a faster chip.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is additionally working on an updated low-end iPad as well as new iPad Pro models for later this year.

New Macs will likewise be launched by the end of this year.

Amidst inflation and a tumultuous economy, smartphone sales have weakened. However, Apple seems to be faring better than its competitors.

The company does not foresee a fall in demand for their flagship product.

Hope Apple fans will be pleased

iPhones have come a long way since their debut in 2007.

To date, every Apple launch hasn’t failed to generate much hype, as fans look forward to hearing about the new products.

Hopefully, come 7 Sep, fans will be pleased with all the changes and improvements that will come with the new models.

