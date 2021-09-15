Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 On 14 Sep, Will Launch In Singapore On 24 Sep

From cutting-edge cameras to foldable phones, the smartphone industry players are continually innovating and improving their products.

And it’s that time of the year again for die-hard Apple fans to rejoice. On Tuesday (14 Sep), Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro phones.

They reportedly boast faster 5G connectivity, a longer battery life, and sharper cameras.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available on our shores from next Friday (24 Sep) retailing at $1,299 and $1,649 respectively.

Improved battery life, display & camera

On Tuesday (14 Sep) at the Apple event, the new iPhone 13 was revealed to the public.

On the outside, the iPhone 13 might not look any different from its predecessor.

But Apple has actually implemented several improvements to this new release.

For one, many will be glad to hear that the new iPhone boasts a longer battery life.

It also has a better display and users can now use a Cinematic mode for automatic focus change when taking videos.

The new chip, A15 Bionic, will enable more features such as automatic text translation.

It will also have faster speeds thanks to the custom 5G antennae and radio components on the phone.

iPhone 13 available in Singapore from 24 Sep

The iPhone 13 comes in 5 colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, a slight change from the iPhone 12.

The more advanced iPhone 13 Pro will be available in more familiar finishes such as graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

If you’re itching to get your hands on the new phones, here are their starting prices in Singapore:

iPhone 13 – $1,299

iPhone 13 mini – $1,149

iPhone 13 Pro – $1,649

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $1,799

All the new phones will be available in Singapore from next Friday (24 Sep), reported The Straits Times (ST), with pre-orders starting from 8pm on 17 Sep.

New Series 7 watch announced

While the iPhone remains Apple’s most popular and successful product, the brand has also found success in its smartwatch and tablets.

During the Apple event, the Series 7 watch was unveiled. The new model will feature a larger display and have faster charging.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), its price begins at US$399 (S$535) and it will be available here sometime this year. However, the exact pricing in Singapore has not been revealed.

Besides that, Apple announced that it has updated its iPad Mini with 5G connectivity.

The compact tablet will also feature a new design that resembles the more premium iPad Pro or Air models.

The base model iPad has also been updated with a new camera to facilitate working from home (WFH) and home-based learning (HBL).

Prices of the base model iPad start from $499 while the mini starts from $749.

Both the updated iPads will be available in Singapore by next week.

Time to upgrade your Apple devices

Apple may not have made any revolutionary announcements this year during the event.

However, they have made countless improvements to existing products that will make everyday usage significantly better, once again raising the bar.

What do you think of these changes? Would you be getting any of the new Apple products? Let us know in the comments.

