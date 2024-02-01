S’pore Arcades & Fun Fairs Can Only Offer Prizes Worth Up To S$100 From 1 Mar

Arcades & Fun Fairs To Implement S$100 Cap On Prize Values On 1 Mar

From 1 Mar 2024, arcades and fun fairs in Singapore must implement a S$100 limit on prize values.

First announced in 2023, the move to limit prize values is to curb the risk of gambling inducement, especially in vulnerable groups such as youths.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to operators of such establishments reminding them of the upcoming restrictions.

Popular arcades Timezone and Cow Play Cow Moo have since released public statements informing customers about the change.

Prize values at arcades & fun fairs to be capped at S$100

In a press release regarding the restrictions on prizes for games at amusement centres and fun fairs, MHA said that the value of prizes at these establishments must not exceed S$100.

On top of that, they cannot offer “cash, cash equivalents, credit, merchant vouchers or coupons as prizes”, nor can they buy back prizes customers have won.

MHA shared that it also issued an advisory to operators on Wednesday (31 Jan) to “encourage them to inform their customers of the upcoming restrictions”.

The ministry added that it had notified all operators of this new rule on 6 Feb 2023.

MHA pointed out that the games that these establishments offer are increasingly chance-based.

Before the restriction, arcades and fun fairs were offering high-value prizes such as smartphones and gaming consoles to induce people to play, the ministry noted.

“These two components mean that engaging in such games is not substantially different from gambling,” MHA explained.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam noted in a written reply to a Parliamentary Question on regulations on chance-based arcade games that this may “increase the risk of gambling inducement, in particular with vulnerable persons such as youths”.

Arcades tell customers to redeem prizes exceeding S$100 by 29 Feb

In light of the upcoming restrictions, popular arcades such as Timezone and Cow Play Cow Moo have issued notices informing customers about the change.

Per its announcement on 31 Jan, Timezone reminded those who wish to redeem prizes exceeding S$100 to do so by 29 Feb.

Similarly, Cow Play Cow Moo said that people planning to redeem prizes worth 200,000 tickets and above have until 29 Feb to do so.

