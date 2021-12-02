Arctic Tumbler Noir Edition Collection Goes For 12% Off Sitewide In Dec

When working from home or in the office, we occasionally long for a sip of our favourite drinks, such as a bitter, hot kopi, or sweet and cold BBT.

No matter where our workspace is, we keep our reliable straw cups, bottles, and tumblers by our side for these moments of sudden cravings.

While there are plenty of thermalware options out there, it would be better if it had a minimalist aesthetic. Maybe something in black so it would never go out of style.

Say hello to the Arctic Tumblers, Cups & Bottles – Noir Edition. This sleek, minimalist collection of drinkware supposedly helps keep your drinks cool for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours under controlled environments via vacuum-insulated dual-wall tech.

Nothing lasts forever, and the same is true for this limited-time series. Here’s why you should consider adding them to your pre-holiday wishlist.

Limited-edition Arctic tumblers, cups & bottles in sleek black

True to its name, the Noir Edition is made of high-quality stainless steel and is all clad in black. Both the Arctic Straw Cup and Arctic Bottle are 500ml in size.

Meanwhile, the Arctic Tumbler Noir Edition has a larger volume of 900ml.

The Arctic Straw Cup features a smoke black straw. The cup can snugly fit inside your car’s cup holder so tea addicts can take their rich concoction home with no spills.

When traversing nature trails or complex cycling routes, the Arctic Bottle seems to be the ideal option.

The fully sealed spiral lock bottle cover will keep your drinks secure even while you’re overcoming tough obstacles.

Sometimes, a large size cup isn’t enough to keep our BBT and kopi cravings at bay. That’s why the Noir edition offers something bigger for venti-sized drinks: the 900ml Arctic Tumbler Noir.

Keeps drink cold or hot for long hours with copper insulation

The brains behind this entire collection is Arctic Thermalware—a homegrown brand specialising in selling thermal bottles and tumblers.

Much like their other tumblers, everything in their Noir Edition collection can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

On top of this, the copper layer coating in the thermalware enhances insulation. That means you can grab a pick-me-up – be it hot or cold – once work starts to wear you down.

Goodbye butterfingers and accidental spills because everything in the Noir Edition has a premium matte black protective coating that’s soft to the touch.

Thanks to their sweat-free technology, you can prevent condensation droplets on surfaces and slight burns from piping hot mugs.

Arctic Tumbler Noir collection going for 12% off in December

Interested customers can join Arctic Tumbler’s December giveaway to win a $50 voucher that you can use to purchase items on their site.

They’re offering a 12% sitewide promotion throughout Dec 2021 for all their products, including the Noir series.

You can learn more about the Noir Edition by heading to their website here.

For the latest deets on other storewide promos, don’t forget to check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Insulated tumblers make sipping drinks extra shiok

Working for long hours is pretty tiring. But with some rest and sips of your favourite beverage in between, you can power through the day.

Whether hot or cold, the original temperature of these drinks can be well maintained using insulated tumblers. This makes sipping hot coffee or icy cold BBT all day extra shiok.

And although we’ve seen multiple tumblers over the years, we’d admit that everything looks better in black.

