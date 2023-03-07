Arena Esports Hotel In Bugis Has 76 Private Gaming Rooms For 5V5 Skirmishes With Friends

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Arena Esports Hotel In Bugis Features Gaming Rooms With Professional Grade Equipment

We’ve heard of staycations that let you de-stress with air-conditioned tents or pop culture merchandise. But what about a staycation that allows you to compete with your friends on a gaming console?

That is exactly what the newly-opened Arena Esports Hotel has to offer.

With 76 private gaming rooms and a lounge to boot, it’s bound to be a haven for gamers.

Not to mention, the hotel also boasts the biggest integrated esports gaming arena in Southeast Asia.

Arena Esports Hotel houses biggest integrated arena in Southeast Asia

Last year, CapitaLand issued a press release about a couple of exciting new food and entertainment establishments coming to Singapore.

Among them was the gaming hotel, which just opened its doors on 1 Mar.

Spanning 25,000 square feet, the hotel features co-working, co-playing, and co-living facilities.

It will also host Southeast Asia’s biggest integrated gaming arena. Spread out over 2,000 square feet, the arena will most certainly establish itself as a gamer’s paradise.

If pictures from its official site are anything to go by, the arenas are decked out in full RGB, giving gamers a fully-immersive experience.

Has 76 gaming rooms for co-op fun with bestie

In addition, the arena also boasts 76 private gaming rooms.

Those aspiring to be the next generation’s Pewdiepie or DrDisRespect can easily use these rooms as their launchpad.

Besties who love to game together can opt for a double queen loft. With two gaming stations situated below double ‘floating’ queen beds, there’s no better getaway than this.

A set of wooden stairs leading up to the beds completes the look, making for a perfect afternoon spent gaming away.

For those who’d want to have a date night instead, though, not to worry — an ensuite queen loft is also available.

All rooms come equipped with professional-grade esports equipment, letting gamers unleash their gaming skills.

Need not worry about parents nagging away

Sleep, game, rinse, repeat is a cycle avid gamers would love to follow, and with Arena Esports Hotel’s opening in Singapore, that’s now a dream come true.

What’s more, gamers need not worry about having their parents nagging for them to sleep as they game into the night.

Featured image courtesy of CapitaLand.