Exclusive Sotong Game Staycation By KKday At Goodwood Park Hotel

Squid Game is a show that has transcended regular K-drama popularity.

Though we’re still trying to figure out what’s ‘squid-y’ about it, its iconic bubblegum sets and elaborate costumes and props have revived interest in Korean childhood games like ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and ‘Dalgona Candy’, albeit with life or death stakes.

While the show is scary enough to keep viewers at the edge of their seats, nothing could beat a real-life experience, which KKday and Goodwood Park Hotel are offering via their Singaporean rendition of Sotong Game.

Forget your regular staycation plans as the hotel has games galore, in Singapore’s first Squid Game-themed staycay.

Gather your squad of close friends – not too close though, betrayals may be afoot – and literally be prepared to lose your marbles in these games.

Battle it out via 5 old-school games at Tudor Courtyard

Sneaky friends may be ones you’d have to be wary of, but you’d want to be on the lookout for something more obvious first — a 3-metre tall replica of the creepy doll from the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game.

Instead of being shot at, you can be the one shooting – pictures – with the iconic doll that you can share on Instagram.

But don’t take too long, as more excitement awaits you in other areas of the Tudor Courtyard, where you can participate in actual games.

To prove that you are deserving of the ultimate prize, you’ll have to go through 5 old-school Singaporean games you might recognise from your childhood:

Five Stones

Hopscotch

Goli (Marbles Game)

Ring Toss Water Game

Pick Up Sticks

Though years of playing with childhood friends may have given you enough experience, you should still head to the Sotong Game website to familiarise yourself with the rules before game day.

Dress up in iconic Squid Game tracksuits & lick Dalgona candy

No Squid Game or Sotong Game experience is complete without the players’ and guards’ uniforms, AKA the green tracksuits, and red jumpsuits.

Good news is, the good folks at KKday have those ready for you, so you won’t have to worry about picking the most suitable outfit from your luggage.

And instead of nervously tracing a shape out of your Dalgona candy to survive, you can have a taste of it along with some chocolate milk while chilling in your hotel room if you opt for the staycation package.

On the upside, the rooms over at Goodwood Park Hotel are def a huge step up from the bunk beds in the original series, but more on that later.

Squid Game staycation with 1 million Grab points at stake

As potential players – who’ve hopefully only incurred sleep debts from bingeing on the series – you’ll probably be wondering what’s at stake.

Unlike the actual show, no gigantic piggy bank with stacks of cash will be hanging over you. Instead, one ‘survivor’ of the Sotong Game will walk away with 1 million Grab points after successfully completing all the challenges.

Other players who rank in the Top 10 weekly will get to redeem a 3-course steak dinner for 2 (worth $230), courtesy of the Coffee Lounge.

Priced at $30/ticket for a chance to enter the challenge, the Sotong Game will also be open to the public. You can sign up for that here.

Lovers or BFFs who want a swanky Deluxe Mayfair Room to chill in overnight can consider the $360/night Sotong Game staycation package which includes:

1 night stay in Deluxe Mayfair Room

2 x Sotong Game Experience Set (Red jumpsuit & Green tracksuit, type and size subject to availability, Dalgona Candies & Chocolate Milk)

2 x tickets to Sotong Game Challenge

1-for-1 Spa Rael Voucher

Complimentary car park coupon

If you’re stoked to start planning your staycation, sign up here. Follow KKday on their socials at Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates, and visit the Sotong Game’s official website for more deets.

Squid Game: SG Edition

As far as staycations go, we think the Sotong Game will be great for those who’re looking for a more immersive way of spending their break with their friends and loved ones.

Becoming a literal millionaire – in Grab Rewards points – also entails full bragging rights to crown yourself with the title of being the ultimate survivor in the Squid Game: SG Edition.

