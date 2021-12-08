Singapore Zoo Has 2D1N Staycation Packages For 4 From $999

Time flies by every time we visit the Singapore Zoo. As the day ends, we always wonder why everything’s coming to an end so quickly.

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to spend the night with animals at the zoo, here’s a chance to experience it for yourself.

From 16 Dec 2021-19 Mar 2022, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve will be offering 2 wildlife staycation experiences where animal lovers can glamp with manatees or sleep in air-conditioned outdoor tents.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Excited about the opportunity? Here’s a preview of the wildlife experiences that doesn’t require you to travel overseas.

Feed elephants & rhinos in Wild Africa

Unlike safari expeditions where explorers normally sleep in hot and stuffy tents, guests will have the luxury of spending the night in an elegant glamping tent when they sign up for the Staycation in the Wild package.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

The spacious tents are air-conditioned and come with cosy double beds, where you can sleep comfortably with your loved ones.

Apart from spending the night with animals, the 2D1N staycation package also allows guests to get up close and personal with zoo animals such as elephants and rhinos.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Guests will also have the rare opportunity to feed these large and majestic mammals.

Admire majestic manatees before bedtime

The 2D1N Staycation with the Manatees package is ideal for those who are more passionate about aquatic animals.

As the name suggests, you will have the chance to spend the night admiring majestically chonky manatees.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

While your friends count sheep to sleep, you can gaze at these aquatic mammals and wonder what it’s like to live among mesmerising underwater creatures.

During the day, you can look for the chance to interact with more animals native to rivers and lakes, such as adorable capybaras.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Book Singapore Zoo staycation packages

Both staycation packages will be happening on selected dates from 16 Dec 2021-19 Mar 2022.

From $1,499 per tent for up to 4 pax, guests who sign up for the Staycation in the Wild package can enjoy:

Air-conditioned dome tents with double beds

Dinner and breakfast

Guided tour of Wild Africa and feeding session with white rhinos

Interaction with Asian elephants

Rainforest Lumina experience

Reserved seats at Splash safari and special photography with sea lions

Meanwhile, the Staycation with the Manatees package is more affordable and cost $999 per tent—also for up to 4 pax. The package includes:

Air-conditioned glamping tent with amenities

Dinner and breakfast

Reserved seating at Once Upon a River animal presentation

An intimate session with squirrel monkeys

Manatee-inspired activity before bedtime

Interested adventurers check out the website for more information on Staycation in the Wild and Staycation with the Manatees packages.

Glamp with manatees or elephants for unforgettable memories

With the staycation packages, we’ll never have to wonder why our visits to the zoo always come to a premature end.

Hopefully, the guests will also be able to rediscover new things they never knew about their favourite attractions.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve.