Mandai Wildlife Reserve Will Include Singapore Zoo & 4 Other Parks From 13 Oct

A day out at the zoo is a guaranteed good time for visitors of all ages. As they constantly seek to expand and diversify their attractions, the previously named ‘Wildlife Reserves Singapore’ has gone through a rebranding and will henceforth be known as Mandai Wildlife Group.

With the rebrand comes Mandai Wildlife Reserve, a one-stop destination for all wildlife parks in Singapore. This newly established integrated hub will house the ever-popular Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and River Wonders (previously River Safari) as well as 2 more parks.

Aside from the promise of new attractions, the rebrand brings along a whole new look to the zoo, with new logos and attires to welcome the new chapter.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect the next time you visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

All existing wildlife parks undergo rebranding with new logos

Whenever your last zoo visit was, you might recall the iconic elephant family motif as the attraction’s logo. But the next time you go back, you’ll find a totally different one instead.

The old logo

With its latest rebrand, the Singapore Zoo introduced an orangutan motif that reminds us of the late Ah Meng.

Also sporting a facelift is the Night Safari which has updated its feline eyes logo for a sleeker look.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

River Safari, one of the more recent parks, not only received a new look but went through a name change as well. Now known as River Wonders, it better fits the visitors’ experience of touring around the numerous freshwater habitats.

Bird Paradise & Rainforest Wild slated to open from 2022

As Jurong Bird Park is relocating to Mandai in 2022, it will subsequently be renamed Bird Paradise.

The new bird sanctuary will apparently be located in the west arrival node of the Mandai development.

In addition to the relocated bird park, visitors can also look forward to Rainforest Wild — a compact yet rich rainforest setting that’s packed full of interactive activities.

The opening date of Rainforest Wild hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Mandai Wildlife Group’s CEO Mike Barclay says the precinct is expected to be completed by 2024.

Existing parks refreshed with new attractions

Apart from the rebranding efforts, existing parks will also welcome new attractions.

Night Safari will soon have a brand new amphitheatre that boasts a new AV system spanning 5 floors.

Meanwhile, Kidzworld at the Singapore Zoo will have a world-leading petting zoo after its revamp and will continue combining physical and digital elements for kids to enjoy.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

Look forward to new developments at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

With so many exciting things in store, our days at the zoo will certainly be more fun-filled than ever.

Not sure about you, but we’re already looking forward to visiting the 2 new parks that are set to open from next year.

