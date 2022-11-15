S’porean On The Run For 3 Decades After Committing 3 Armed Robberies, Gets 18 Years’ Jail

Singaporean Convicted Of Armed Robberies Committed In 1981

Chin Sheong Hon, 72, was sentenced to 18 years’ jail after he committed a series of armed robberies in 1981, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

He left Singapore and fled to Thailand, and was returned back here in 2013 by Thai authorities.

However, the High Court found him to be of unsound mind in 2015. He was then detained under a minister’s order.

Chin was able to be sentenced this year as he was certified fit to plead last year.

Singaporean committed series of armed robberies in 1981

Chin had committed three armed robberies in 1981, according to The Straits Times (ST).

In the first incident, he robbed Mr Ee Chong Leong of around S$16,000 in July 1981 at the former Singapore Shuttle Bus Terminal located in Geylang Lorong 1.

Mr Ee was carrying the money in a briefcase and bag to deposit in a bank. As he was taking out the key to his car, he placed the money on the ground.

Chin came up behind Mr Ee with a revolver and told him not to raise an alarm. In fear, Ee passed him his money.

He then struck again in October 1981, robbing Chua Boon Leong of about $1,800 in front of the Overseas Union Bank on Tanjong Katong Road.

On 6 Nov 1981, Ms Goh Siew Foon was carrying a briefcase with S$92,000 in cash as well as cheques, intending to deposit the money at the bank.

In front of the United Overseas Bank Thomson branch, Chin shot her with a revolver, rupturing her stomach and causing lung lacerations.

Luckily, she survived.

Jail sentence backdated to initial date of remand in 2013

Although Chin was found to be of unsound mind after returning from Thailand to Singapore, this was later reassessed.

It was then found that his cognitive functions are intact, and that he does not, in fact, suffer from a dementing illness.

However, the report mentioned that he has a history of delusional disorder and has to be monitored. Chin was also found to be of unstable character and had a risk of reoffending.

While the prosecution called for life imprisonment, the defence asked for a term of 13 years and seven months.

But the judge said he had to pass the sentence according to the law at the time of the crimes, in 1981.

As such, he could not sentence Chin to life imprisonment as it would be a 20-year sentence instead.

However, he noted there was a need for a serious sentence, and handed him 18 years’ jail, backdated to the initial date of remand, 6 Jun 2013.

Chin will thus likely serve around two and a half years before a one-third remission is possible.