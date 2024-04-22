Bodybuilder in Bangkok throws woman to ground after she rejects his advances

CCTV captures bodybuilder throwing woman to the ground for rejecting his advances

On Saturday (20 April), CCTV footage of a man — said to be a bodybuilder — assaulting a woman in a Bangkok gym circulated online.

In it, they can be seen discussing something briefly before he violently grabs her and throws her to the ground.

As it turns out, this was his reaction to the woman rejecting his romantic advances.

Woman rejects advances by bodybuilder

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on X by a @RedSkullxxx, a popular account that frequently shares stories from Thailand.

According to the caption, the footage came from a gym in Bangkok called Muscle Factory.

The recording, dated 15 April, shows a woman sharing a conversation with a man while paying for her drink at a counter.

After a brief exchange, the muscular man grabs the woman by the arms and aggressively throws her to the ground.

She slides across the floor and seemingly bangs her head against a door frame.

The woman had reportedly received training advice from the man.

However, she rejected his advances when he approached her after their session, which led to the incident shown in the CCTV footage.

Case reported to authorities, but not resolved yet

Thai news outlet Khaosod reported that the woman later reported her assault to the police.

Police said that they did not have enough to charge the man, but the man agreed to pay the woman a 20,000 baht (S$740) settlement fee.

The woman has yet to receive this compensation.

Furthermore, the police notified the woman that she would be questioned if the man was attacked in relation to this incident.

MS News has reached out to @RedSkullxxx and Muscle Bangkok for more information.

