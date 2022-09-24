Man In China Jailed 24 Years For Attack On Women In BBQ Restaurant, They Rejected Him Initially

Man In China Jailed 24 Years For Attack On Women In BBQ Restaurant

While most of us can handle rejection calmly, others harness the embarrassment and turn it into a blind rage. That’s presumably what happened to a man in China who attacked two women who rejected him in a BBQ restaurant.

His savage assault was caught on CCTV, leading to the arrest of nine people – including seven men and two women.

On Friday (23 Sep), the primary aggressor in the group was sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined S$64,208 (320,000 yuan)).

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Chen Jizhi, 41, started hitting the women after they rejected his advances on 10 Jun in Tangshan, Beijing.

When the women resisted him, Chen and a group of his friends started attacking them with chairs and bottles found around the restaurant.

They struck the women on the head and then dragged them outside to continue the beatings.

The viral CCTV footage shows that the women were severely injured, with bloodied faces.

5 men in Tangshan (唐山), Hebei province, brutally assaulted a woman in a restaurant after she turned down unwanted attention from one of them. The woman suffered serious injuries, and the attack has sparked furious demands to address misogyny in China. 🔻 video – part #1 1/n pic.twitter.com/5ssWohzWEt — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) June 11, 2022

The authorities have painted the attack as part of a ‘gang-related crime’ instead of gender-based, as many online communities call it.

Man in China & accomplices face considerable jail time for attack

During their investigations, authorities discovered that Chen had been a gang ringleader that “menaced the public”.

Prior to the assault, he had also committed other crimes such as opening gambling dens in 2012.

He was found guilty of a list of offences, including disorderly behaviour, intentional injury, robbery, and “gathering a mob to fight”.

He was sentenced to 24 years’ jail for his actions and fined S$64,208 (320,000 yuan).

Meanwhile, 27 other accomplices received jail sentences ranging from six months to 11 years.

South China Morning Post also reports that 19 were fined between S$601 (3,000 yuan) and S$27,087 (135,000 yuan).

