S’pore baby born with cerebral palsy sleeps with ventilator nightly, family needs help with bills

19-month-old baby Chantelle born with cerebral palsy, must be tube-fed daily

At 19 months old, a baby born with a devastating condition hasn’t been able to start crawling and walking like her peers at that age.

Chantelle, who suffers from cerebral palsy, must be tube-fed daily and sleep with a ventilator every night.

Her condition has taken a toll on her parents, who need help with her medical bills.

Baby suffered brain injury due to lack of oxygen

According to a video of the family’s plight posted on YouTube, Chantelle suffered a brain injury due to lack of oxygen during birth, doctors said.

That means she developed cerebral palsy — damage or abnormal development in parts of her brain that put her in a coma for the first month of her life.

She also had to be warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Baby born with cerebral palsy

Now, Chantelle can’t eat solid food, walk or even sit up, her mother said.

Thus, she has to be fed via a tube every day.

She must also be attached to a ventilator while sleeping every night.

Parents working hard to make ends meet

Chantelle’s parents, Bryan and Shi Hui, work hard to make ends meet and care for their beloved daughter.

Thankfully, Shi Hui has an understanding employer who allows her to take Chantelle to work with her.

However, Shi Hui confessed to being “worried” for Chantelle’s future as she’s still young and has a long way to go in life.

She doesn’t know how long she can be around to care for her daughter if she can’t be independent and live on her own, but will do it as long as she can.

Donate to help baby with cerebral palsy

Understandably, the cost of Chantelle’s medical appointments, equipment and utility bills have been a huge drain on her family’s finances.

Thus, they need help with the outstanding hospital bills, as well as to purchase medical equipment and subsidise her future expenses.

The family is receiving financial assistance from the Government, said their MP Louis Ng, who’s in charge of the Nee Soon East ward. They’re being supported by ComCare and a Home Caregiving Grant from the Agency for Integrated Care.

A crowdfunding campaign has also been created, which has raised more than S$24,000 so far.

Those interested in contributing can donate via the Give.asia crowdfunding site. All funds will be managed by the platform.

Featured image adapted from JF Wong on YouTube and Give.asia.