M’sia Baby Passes Away On 6-Hour Bus Ride To Hospital, Condolences Pour In From Netizens

9-Month-Old Baby Dies While Travelling Via Bus From Hometown To Hospital In Kuching

Limited access to quality healthcare can result in devastating consequences — in this instance, a truly heartbreaking tragedy.

A woman from a small town in Sarawak, Malaysia, recently had to bring her nine-month-old baby to a faraway hospital to seek medication attention.

However, the baby tragically stopped breathing en route to the hospital, located six hours away.

The video of the mother cradling her motionless child at a rest stop has since gone viral, with many expressing their condolences for her loss.

Baby passes away on bus ride to hospital

According to The Rakyat Post – a news site in Malaysia – the tragic incident happened earlier this week on Monday (5 Dec).

The woman and her young child were reportedly travelling from the small town of Julau to Kuching, Sarawak, to visit a hospital. There were apparently no hospitals in their hometown of Julau.

Unfortunately, the nine-month-old baby passed away during the six-hour journey.

The woman only became aware of her son’s demise only when the bus stopped at a rest stop, where she realised that the boy had stopped breathing.

Video of mother grieving child goes viral

A fellow passenger subsequently posted a short clip of the woman grieving the loss of her child.

In the footage, she held the stiff body of her son to her chest and kissed his forehead. The scene seemed rather heartbreaking, with the woman managing to keep her composure as she mourned her son’s passing.

A community leader subsequently stepped in to assist the woman in transporting her child to a medical centre, Oh Bulan reports. He also offered the mother S$92.44 (RM300) to cover the expenses.

Netizens offered their condolences

The video clearly struck a chord with netizens — many offered their condolences for her loss.

A number of users said the sight of the woman cradling her baby moved them to tears.

Others offered words of encouragement, letting her know that her son had a place in heaven.

It must’ve been extremely painful for the mother to lose her child, especially when it could’ve seemingly been prevented with better access to healthcare.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the woman for her ordeal. May her son rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.