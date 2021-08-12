‘Badge’ Lady’s Family Hires Lawyer To Help With Mitigation & Sentencing

After multiple hearings in which the ‘badge’ lady maintained her innocence, it seems a breakthrough was imminent when news broke earlier this month that she intends to plead guilty.

However, as Phoon was expected to do so on Thursday (12 Aug), a lawyer whom her family had engaged turned up to represent her. She was previously unrepresented.

Despite the new appointment, the 54-year-old still intends to plead guilty.

Family suddenly hires lawyer to represent ‘badge’ lady

Appearing in court via video link on Thursday (12 Aug), Phoon was represented by Amos Cai, a lawyer her family had engaged earlier this week.

Prior to this, Phoon had no legal representation throughout her hearings, reports The Straits Times (ST).

However, it seems the new appointment hasn’t changed Phoon’s mind about pleading guilty, as she repeated her desire to do so through Cai.

Turns out, Cai only entered the picture to assist with mitigation and sentencing matters.

Court rejects 2nd bail request

According to TODAY, Cai will be speaking with his client on Friday (13 Aug).

Following that, Phoon’s case will resume in a pre-trial conference in the afternoon, during which Cai will update the court on the situation.

Cai also requested a second bail for Phoon, saying that she hasn’t committed an offence since 25 Jun, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He also cited injuries that Phoon was reportedly suffering from, including:

Dislocated ankle

Head concussions

Knee injury

Spinal injury

The judge subsequently denied the request.

Remanded after offending while out on bail

Phoon first gained notoriety in May via a viral clip which showed her refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Since then, other similar offences have since come to light. She currently faces 22 charges, with the earliest offence dating back to mid-2020.

While out on bail, Phoon was reportedly spotted without a mask on at Mandarin Orchard Hotel on 25 Jun. The court had specifically ordered her not to re-offend during this period.

In light of the act, police arrested Phoon on 24 Jul and have since placed her in remand.

Her bail of $12,000 was also revoked.

Hope the case will come to a close soon

The latest turn of events in the ongoing ‘badge’ lady saga undoubtedly makes her case consistently interesting.

But after reading about it one too many times, perhaps it’s high time for everything to come to a close.

Hopefully, the appointment of the lawyer will help all parties to resolve the case quickly, so Phoon, her family, and all of Singapore can finally put this matter behind us.

