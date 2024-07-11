Man stuck in Bangkok traffic for hours steps out of car & waters nearby plants

Man deals with being stuck in Bangkok traffic by watering plants

Bangkok is notorious for its downtown traffic, but one man came prepared to deal with the mundane boredom of being stuck in it.

Around a week ago, one TikTok user posted a clip of a man dealing with Bangkok traffic by getting out of his car and then starting to water the plants on the side of the road.

Man waters plants while waiting for lights to turn green

On 3 July, TikTok user @phetjessad captured a unique moment while stuck in traffic during his taxi ride through Bangkok.

In the video, a man, whom the user identifies as the driver of the car head, is seen in the middle of standstill traffic and watering the nearby roadside plants using a hose.

In the caption, he says that Bangkok traffic is so bad that people can get out of their cars and even water plants while waiting.

The OP and his taxi driver even began discussing where the hose came from. Both were confused over how the man got a hold of a hose and enough water to water the plants in such a fashion.

“He’s so chill,” the OP said.

In an interview with Channel 3, the OP said that the man looked so in his element that it seemed like this was his job.

Traffic was at complete standstill

While the sight was an amusing one, the OP also noted just how bad the traffic was.

During the time that the man was watering the plants, not a single car honked at him. The cars were so still, you could even set up a barbeque, he added.

According to the OP, this was filmed in the Ratchaprasong intersection.

The intersection houses one of Bangkok’s biggest and most popular malls, centralwOrld. Additionally, it’s also adjacent to the Siam area, another popular shopping district.

However, due to its proximity to popular locations, it’s also infamous for its traffic jams. Perhaps that’s why the man was so confident that he could water these plants without hindering traffic.

