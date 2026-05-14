Netizen brings up old fast food products discontinued in S’pore, prompts wave of nostalgia

Netizens wax nostalgic over old fast food items

A wave of nostalgia hit netizens recently when a Reddit post sparked a discussion on the fast food items once beloved by many, but now altered or discontinued in Singapore.

Since it was posted on r/singapore on 12 May, the thread has turned into a flood of over 300 comments from people yearning for the days when certain menu items were still available.

Recipe changes stir nostalgia

Many of the things netizens mentioned are the direct result of a fast food chain changing recipes for existing products, for good or bad.

One of the first items raised by the Original Poster (OP) was McDonald’s iconic curry sauce, which was once infused with peanuts.

“I know they probably did it because of allergy concerns so more people can enjoy it safely, which is understandable,” they said. “But honestly the original version tasted way better to me.”

Other commenters joined in, lamenting changes to fast food favourites.

One mentioned how Pizza Hut’s garlic bread had lost its original taste, now resembling a more generic version.

Another pointed out that the McCrispy chicken no longer tastes the same, with some speculating that the change in flavour might be due to a machine that was too expensive to maintain.

Prices, packaging, and discontinued products

While recipe changes sparked a lot of discussion, many netizens also brought up products that are no longer available.

KFC’s Fish Ole, McDonald’s vanilla cones (which used to cost only S$0.25), and the shrooms burger were mentioned multiple times as fan favourites that many wished would make a comeback.

Meanwhile, one of the top comments lamented the fact that the curry sauce used to be free, but now it only comes free with specific meals.

Another commenter also noted how McDonald’s mayonnaise packets, once a regular condiment, had been removed.

The post quickly sparked a wave of nostalgia, with netizens calling for the return of old favourites.

Many shared memories of enjoying these fast food items in their youth, and the rising prices and smaller portions only added to their sense of longing.

Also Read: 1980s McDonald’s S’pore Menu Resurfaces Online, A Hamburger Used To Cost S$0.95



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Featured image adapted from @lady_equinox on Instagram and Change.org.

