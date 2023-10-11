1980s McDonald’s S’pore Menu Resurfaces Online, A Hamburger Used To Cost S$0.95

McDonald’s Singapore Menu From 1980s Resurfaces With Old Prices

McDonald’s has been ubiquitous with fast food in Singapore as well as the rest of the world.

Since the first restaurant opened in the Lion City in 1979, it has been the go-to for many busy Singaporeans when they need a quick meal.

Recently, a McDonald’s Singapore menu from the 1980s resurfaced online, showing the stark difference in prices then and now.

The menu evoked a strong sense of nostalgia in those who remember the good ol’ days. Some of them also commented on the rising food prices in Singapore over the years.

McDonald’s menu from 1980s shows hamburger costing S$0.95

On Monday (9 Oct), a Facebook user uploaded an image of the first McDonald’s restaurant in Singapore to the Heritage SG Memories group. The outlet was formerly at Liat Towers in Orchard.

Along with the photo of the outlet was an image of the McDonald’s Singapore menu from the 1980s.

Back then, not only were there fewer food options available, the prices were significantly lower as well.

For comparison, a hamburger used to cost S$0.95, according to the menu. Now, an ala carte hamburger is S$2.30, per the mobile order function on the McDonald’s app.

A Filet-O-Fish used to be S$1.75, but will set you back S$4.30 currently.

Additionally, an apple pie was S$0.95 back in the 1980s, and is now S$1.50.

Facebook users feel nostalgic upon seeing old fast food restaurant

The post evoked a strong sense of nostalgia in those who remember the fast food chain’s early days in Singapore.

One comment that garnered much attention was from another user, who shared a picture of the old McDonald’s packaging.

Another recounted fond memories of when his parents would bring him to the fast food restaurant as a treat.

There were also some who commented on the increase in prices. For instance, this user said that a hamburger used to be under a dollar until the 1990s, but is triple that price now.

