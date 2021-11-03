BeautyFresh Online Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off Products From 60+ Brands From 9 Nov

Bargain hunters are counting the days until their end-of-year shopping frenzy. Thanks to these sweet deals from BeautyFresh, however, it seems beauty enthusiasts can start shopping early next week.

From 9-14 Nov, BeautyFresh is offering discounts of up to 80% on beauty products as part of their virtual Christmas Warehouse Sale.

Customers can look forward to copping products from more than 60 brands, including Jo Malone, Kiehl’s, and Versace.

Fragrances from Jo Malone & Versace to stimulate olfactory senses

Perfume lovers in search of a new scent will be spoilt with choices from Jo Malone, Tiffany & Co, and Versace.

Perfumes also make for great gifts, perfect for those who’d like to show their appreciation to friends or colleagues who have helped them through the pandemic.

Beauty products from Chanel & SK-II for a more youthful glow

Maintaining a youthful glow is no easy feat, especially on a limited budget.

At the sale, Chanel moisturisers, hand creams, and cleansing creams will be going for a discount so you can look like an ageless Korean star.

Estee Lauder claims their Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer is the key to younger-looking skin. Customers can perhaps try it out to reduce their wrinkles.

SK-II Facial Treatment Cleansers, aka are some people’s secret to achieving crystal clear and silky skin, will also be making an appearance at the sale.

Cosmetics from Diorskin & Estee Lauder for zoom meetings

Even while working from home, everyone still has to look elegant and chic for meeting with our clients or colleagues.

To touch up for a brief Zoom call, check out products from Diorskin and Bobby Brown at the sale.

An alternative option is products from Estee Lauder such as Futurist Aqua Brilliance that will give your face a visibly healthy look.

Head to BeautyFresh website from 9 Nov

The BeautyFresh Christmas Warehouse Sale has up to 80% off deals from Tuesday (9 Nov) until Sunday (14 Nov).

Check out the BeautyFresh website to grab their best deals as early as possible. You can also register on their Google form to stay updated on their upcoming warehouse sale.

Here’s to hoping you can stock up on gifts for the holiday season, as well as beauty products for your personal use.

