Ang Mo Kio 11.11 Warehouse Sale Has Toys & Gadgets On Massive Discounts

The holiday season is almost here! For parents, grandparents, and young adults, this means it’s the season to stock up on gifts for the little ones.

Lucky for us, the Ang Mo Kio Warehouse sale by Bee Bee Market runs until next Sunday (15 Nov). Bargain hunters can expect irresistible deals on video games, toys, and gadgets so you can instantly hoard a bulk of presents.

Let’s take a look at the wide range of products to include in your gifting list for your loved ones.

FIFA 21 & Nintendo Switch

PS4 and PS5 gamers can join their fave sports team through the FIFA 21 video game for $65. Players can choose from more than 30 official leagues, 700+ sports teams, and 17,000+ athletes.

The Nintendo Switch may have been released in 2017. But it’s still not too late to get on the hype train to make the switch and play Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, or Legend of Zelda for $478 (U.P. $599).

Toys for kiddos from $7

For young kiddos, more toys mean more joy during the holiday season.

Make the holidays brighter with the Lifo Interactive Aircraft equipped with LED lights, which can illuminate your room from $7.

Aspiring young chefs hoping to be the next Gordon Ramsey can kickstart their career by learning the basics of operating a rice cooker and steaming fish or veggies for $20.

Doctors and nurses have been our modern-day heroes amid this pandemic. If your child aspires to save lives too, they can practice ‘nursing you back to health’ with this Pretend Play Pull Rod Box for $10.

Cousins and siblings can compete to their heart’s content with the blaster pistol stocked with soft foam bullets from $5.

Speakers, watches & gadgets from $10

Punctuality is a must for office meetings, casual hangouts, and reunions with the family. To ensure kids will never be late, get them a couple of Sbao watches worth $10/pc so they’ll get in the habit of watching the clock.

Whether you’re jamming to BTS or playing Genshin Impact on PC, quality speakers are a must for the ultimate gaming or listening experience. If you want an upgrade from a PC or phone speaker, grab the Miniso Silicone Dual Horn for $13.

We can all relate to being enamored by colourful bracelets during our childhood. If your kid loves shiny neon lights, consider these LED display bracelets from $7.

Health should always be one of your top priorities. To accurately measure your loved ones’ progress or help them hit their weight loss goals for 2021 — gift them these fitness trackers for $10.

Not enough sockets to charge your beloved gadgets? These power banks with multiple charging cables will guarantee that your devices are constantly powered up for $12.

Karaoke nights with friends may require this Wireless Microphone HiFi Speaker with adjustment buttons for treble, bass, or reverb tunes. While it won’t improve your beautiful voice, the built-in speaker ensures more people will be able to hear your joys or woes for $5.

How to get to Ang Mo Kio Warehouse Sale

The Bee Bee Market Warehouse Sale will run until next Sunday (15 Nov).

You can arrive at the location via a 13-min bus ride from Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

Address: 38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Lobby A, #05-03, S569511

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station, 13-min ride on Bus 268

Holiday gifts on a budget

The Ang Mo Kio Warehouse Sale by Bee Bee Market has numerous gifts and presents for loved ones and kiddos, ranging from affordable gadgets to charming toys.

Since self-love is real, you might also reward yourself with video games for your resilience and hard work this 2020.

Which toys and gadgets will be on your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

