Starbucks often releases creatively designed tumblers and cold cups that can store our beloved kopi. We’ve seen Starbucks merchandise with cherry blossoms and fashionable monochrome illustrations but we’ve recently found one way you can give it an atas upgrade.

Starbucks China has released a white tumbler pouch that can perfectly match your Chanel bag. The set also includes a platinum pen and a pearl-coloured notebook.

Thanks to this trendy pouch, you can bring your luxurious kopi to casual hangouts or formal events.

Starbucks tumbler pouch looks like a Chanel handbag

Starbucks’ white pouch has a quilted pattern that looks uncannily like the design of popular Chanel handbags.

Spilling our coffee and staining our bags are relatable concerns when donning a designer bag. Now, thanks to the golden white chain strapped to this convenient pouch, you can seamlessly carry your fave beverage anywhere and avoid stains.

Observant fashionistas will notice that the metal chain strap is embellished with fairy-like pearls which contribute to its elegant aesthetic.

An all-white design never goes out of style so this tumbler pouch will likely stand the test of time.

Includes matching fancy notebook & pen

Starbucks’ atas tumbler pouch comes with a white pen and a notebook with a “tweed” book jacket.

Just like the tumbler pouch, the notebook has a pearl that serves as a button and a fastener to hold it in place. This way, you can elegantly pen your thoughts, write lists, and make notes with an air of sophistication.

Available in Starbucks China

According to BEAUTY美人圈, the entire set costs S$82.51 (NT$ 1,723).

While it’s not available in stores here yet, you can try using VPost to shop from Chinese merchants and get it shipped to your doorstep.

Sip atas kopi from your fancy tumbler bag

Coffee is a must-have for busy students and career-driven employees that need to fight fatigue or get a morning pick-me-up.

Carrying a cup of coffee can be a hassle. Yet, thanks to this fancy tumbler pouch, you can conveniently carry your drink as you rush to work and meetings.

Here’s hoping we’ll see similar merch in Singapore soon, so we can be ready once WFH ends.

