Bedok North Fire That Killed Toddler Likely Caused By Cigarette On Cardboard Box

Fatal Bedok North Fire Likely Caused By Lit Cigarette

On 13 May 2022, a blaze that occurred in a Bedok home claimed the lives of three individuals, including a three-year-old girl.

Despite firefighters’ efforts, the toddler’s father, 35-year-old Tan Soon Keong, and their 56-year-old flatmate Chan Ai Lin Aileen also passed away.

A coroner’s court inquiry into the fatal incident recently revealed that a cigarette could have been the cause of the fire.

The lit cigarette was found to have been left by the late Ms Chan’s boyfriend, Mr Ithnin.

However, police have ruled out foul play.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Mr Ithnin had allegedly left the cigarette on top of a cardboard box next to a recliner at about 5am on the day of the incident.

After that, he left for work without putting out the cigarette.

However, Mr Ithnin remembered his mistake and contacted Ms Chan to help him throw it away.

According to investigators, Ms Chan had replied to the messages at about 5.47am — less than an hour after he had left.

Speaking to the coroner’s court, the lead fire investigator testified that there could’ve already been “some heat exchange” during that time.

“They may not see the fire immediately,” she said.

“Sometimes you might see an orangey-bright lining, we call it incandescence. It will take time … we call this a smouldering process.”

Additionally, an investigator from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) noted that the house was cluttered with combustible items like cardboard boxes and wood pieces.

What transpired was a blaze that ravaged most of the flat.

In a photo shared by the SCDF on Facebook, charred remains of the clutter can be seen.

According to the SCDF, they received a call about a fire at 6.35am on 13 May 2022.

The devastating blaze occurred in one of the fourth-floor units at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2.

Although the first SCDF resources arrived within six minutes, they were still unable to reach the victims in time.

The firefighters found three living persons in the bedroom — including the toddler — while the victim in the living room had succumbed to her injuries.

Later, it was reported that the woman pronounced dead at the scene was Ms Chan.

Meanwhile, the three persons were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Unfortunately, two of the victims passed away, while the other remains in a vegetative state, CNA reported.

Police rule out foul play

That said, the police have ruled out foul play. This is because Mr Ithnin claimed he would’ve returned home had his late girlfriend not replied.

The coroner will reveal his findings at a later date that is yet to be confirmed.

MS News expresses our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

For the rest of us, let this be a lesson to always practise fire safety to keep those around us safe.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.