2-Storey BHG Concept Store To Open At Raffles City

Though Robinsons department store may have bid Raffles City goodbye, exciting new developments are currently underway.

By the end of this month, BHG department store will be opening a new concept store at the space previously occupied by Robinsons.

Named One Assembly, the new BHG store will take up 2 stories at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

BHG store will open by End-Jan

According to The Straits Times (ST), BHG’s newest concept store is expected to open by end-Jan 2021.

The store, named One Assembly, will take up 2 of the 3 floors that were left vacant after Robinsons’ exit from Raffles City last October.

One Assembly is reportedly a joint venture between BHG and Raffles City.

The department store will feature the best of BHG’s beauty fashion, as well as home and living products.

Store will be big on digital payments

One Assembly sets itself apart from conventional BHG outlets in several refreshing ways.

This includes spa cabins for customers who wish to relax before continuing on their shopping adventures.

But the biggest difference of all would be digital payments.

According to ST, customers will be able to pay using eCapita Vouchers, Hoolah, or FavePay, at the store.

This is in tandem with BHG’s move online in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the launch of their very own shopping site.

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand and Trip Advisor.