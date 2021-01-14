Singapore Confirms 45 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Jan).

44 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). There is also 1 case in the community.

Today’s total surpasses a recent high on 10 Jan, when we reported 42 new cases.

On track for nationwide vaccinations

As the authorities expand vaccination efforts in a bid to widen coverage, Singapore looks to be on track to achieve our goal.

MOH had earlier expressed their intention to ensure that all Singaporeans and long-term residents will be vaccinated by end-2021.

They recently announced the opening of 2 vaccination centres, with 2 more due to open soon. By Feb, there’ll likely be 8 centres to cater to even more people.

Source

These will hopefully keep crowds away from clinics, so those who need medical attention can receive them promptly.

Hope Covid-19 cases will fall gradually

Deep in the throes of Phase 3, we’re glad to see that the number of community cases remains stable.

Kudos go to Singapore residents for adhering to health and safety precautions diligently.

While imported cases show no sign of slowing down just yet, we hope they will decrease in due time.

We’ve made fairly good progress so far, so let’s keep up our efforts and overcome this pandemic soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.