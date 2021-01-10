Singapore Confirms 42 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 42 new Covid-19 cases today (10 Jan). This brings the national tally to 58,907.

All 42 are imported, and had already been serving Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

This is the highest number of imported cases reported in a day since 23 Mar 2020, which saw 48 cases from overseas.

MOH will release more details tonight.

29 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore had confirmed 29 new Covid-19 cases on 10 Jan, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

4 Singaporeans and 1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India, Indonesia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom

3 Dependent’s Pass holders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, and Maldives

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

5 Work Pass holders from India and the UAE

13 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar — including 3 domestic workers

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who’s here to visit her spouse, a Singapore PR

1 Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from Indonesia to board a vessel here and had gone through a swab test upon arrival.

All of them were tested after being issued SHN or isolated when they arrived in Singapore.

Stay vigilant even with vaccines underway

As Singapore eases travel restrictions for essential purposes like work, authorities are also actively filtering out the virus at our borders before travellers can mingle in the community.

Even though vaccines are currently underway, we should remain vigilant as a community to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in Singapore.

So, mask up, follow all Covid-19 safety measures, and more importantly, practise good hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.