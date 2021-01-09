Singapore Confirms 29 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (9 Jan).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community. Today’s numbers bring the total so far to 58,865.

Singapore on track for nationwide vaccinations

As the country continues to report a stable number of Covid-19 cases daily, efforts to curb infections are underway.

Among them are vaccinations for high-risk groups such as healthcare and other frontline workers.

The procedure has already begun at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH), and will extend to other health institutions soon.

Even our very own Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Long has received his jab.

The elderly will get theirs in Feb, while the rest of us will have to wait for further updates.

But with things picking up pace, we’ll hopefully be able to achieve the goal of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the end of this year.

Of course, vaccination isn’t compulsory but highly encouraged, so the decision is in your hands.

Hope for Covid-19 cases to keep decreasing

While Phase 3 and the accompanying ease in restrictions may mean seeing more Covid-19 cases emerge, we hope that this won’t be for long.

Just like how we’ve managed to quell the numbers and reduce infections significantly before, we hope we’ll be able to do the same again.

After all, 2020 had been enough of a tumultuous year, and everyone’s hoping for things to be better in 2021.

So, let’s work together to overcome this pandemic once and for all, so that we can return to normal life like we knew it before Covid-19.

