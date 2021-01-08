PM Lee Receives Covid-19 Vaccine At Singapore General Hospital

Though the Covid-19 situation in Singapore remains largely under control, vaccination has been identified as the solution that would allow us to return to pre-Covid days.

Earlier, around 40 staff from the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) were among the first in Singapore to receive their vaccines, as part of a small-scale test run.

On Friday (8 Jan), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong received his first of 2 jabs that’s part of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. He will receive the 2nd dose 3 weeks later.

This marks the official start of the vaccination programme for healthcare workers here in Singapore.

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine with around 90 SGH staff

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), PM Lee received his vaccine at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) together with around 90 of the hospital’s staff.

Source

Senior Staff Nurse Fatimah, who assisted with the vaccination injection even took a wefie with PM Lee afterwards.

Source

Describing the experience, PM Lee said it was “painless” and encourage Singaporeans to take the jab as it is gradually made available to members of the public.

Professor Kenneth Mak, Director of Medical Services, also received his Coivd-19 vaccine on the same day.

Source

Following the jab, PM Lee and Prof Mak were observed for 30 minutes to ensure they do not develop side effects.

The Prime Minister will return for his second dose of the vaccine 3 weeks later.

PM Lee showing his appointment card for the 2nd dose

Source

Elderly will get vaccine from Feburary

PM Lee had earlier said that older members of the Cabinet will be getting themselves vaccinated early to show that the vaccine is safe.

Healthcare staff from hospitals and polyclinics will reportedly get their vaccinations from Friday (8 Jan).

Vaccination for the elderly and those from more vulnerable groups will begin next month.

Glad our leaders are leading by example

We are heartened that PM Lee and other leaders are leading by example and taking the vaccine early to show that it is safe for everyone.

Hopefully, there are no severe side effects to the vaccine, allowing us to return to pre-Covid days once a significant segment of our population has received it.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PM Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.