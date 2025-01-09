Cyclist uses bicycle to block bus at Hougang bus stop, SBS Transit calls police

Cyclist blocks SBS Transit bus in Hougang, police called

A cyclist was recently spotted blocking off an SBS Transit bus in Hougang with his bicycle.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of 6 Jan, SBS Transit told MS News.

The now-removed video on TikTok showed an SBS Transit bus at a bus stop on Hougang Avenue 10, near the MRT station.

However, a cyclist in blue and wearing a yellow helmet left his bicycle in front of the bus to prevent it from moving from the Hougang stop.

The bicycle included a Grab delivery bag and appeared to be an e-bike.

He gestured at the bus driver through the windshield.

Once done, the cyclist walked off the road onto the bus stop and put his hands on his hips as he stared at the bus driver.

However, the bus driver did not attempt to leave nor did they open the door to confront the cyclist.

Neither party budged from their spot.

Several passers-by, including a young boy at the bus stop with a school bag, watched the standoff for a while.

SBS Transit contacted police to resolve matter

Mrs Grace Wu, an SBS Transit spokesperson, told MS News that their Service 87 bus was at the Hougang Avenue 10 stop for passengers to board and alight.

A cyclist then approached the bus captain.

“As our bus could not move off from the bus stop safely, our Operations Control Centre contacted the police which responded to and resolved the situation.”

MS News has reached out to Grab for comments on the incident.

Netizens call for action against cyclist

The video ended up reposted on several other social media sites.

On Facebook, netizens overwhelmingly criticised the cyclist’s actions.

A user claimed that obstructing public service is an offence and that the cyclist would “regret” his actions after being charged.

Others demanded that Grab and the authorities take action against the man.

One commenter jokingly said that the rider may have needed to deliver food to a passenger on board the bus.

