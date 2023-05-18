Bird Paradise Railings Allegedly Give Visitors Static Shock, Park Working To Address Issue

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Visitors Allegedly Get Static Shock When Getting Too Close To Railings At Bird Paradise

The brand-new Bird Paradise is currently in its soft opening phase, with more and more visitors heading down for a look at the park and its feathered inhabitants.

TikTok user @biostuffbro recently dropped by and posted a review about it on his page, calling it a “wonderful place”.

Interestingly, under the video were a number of comments talking about the “electric shock” they felt whenever they touched a metal surface.

Apparently, the OP experienced it too.

A spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group has since said that they are working with experts to address the situation.

Bird Paradise guests get static shock from railings

A day after his initial video went up, @biostuffbro followed up with another post compiling all the comments he received about the “electrifying” handrails at the park.

“It looks like I’m not the only one who got shocked by the railings at Bird Paradise,” he wrote in his caption.

Others had complained about the “shocking experience” they had while going across the walkway.

One called the static shock “super annoying”.

Another said that they and a few other visitors “got zapped” by the railings, which happened to the OP too.

The video soon got even more people sharing their own shocking experiences.

However, the OP noted that there are signs saying that the park is “working on it”.

So, in the meantime, guests should keep their hands away from the railing to avoid a literal rude shock.

Mandai Wildlife Group working on issue

In response to MS News‘ queries, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said that they are “communicating with the guests” that “contact with the handrails and door handles may produce static energy”.

As the TikToker said, signs displaying this message have been placed at various locations around Bird Paradise.

These are to inform visitors that if they feel a shock, “it is a natural occurring discharge of static energy which may be uncomfortable”.

The spokesperson went on to explain the cause of this phenomenon.

“Static is generated when the guests move across the composite wood walkways (which is a material commonly used outdoors for durability and anti-slip properties),” they said.

“The human body retains static energy, some more than others, and this energy gets discharged when there is contact with metallic surfaces.”

That said, they are still taking steps to address the issue.

“We are working with experts to improve the experience for our guests.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @biostuffbro on TikTok.