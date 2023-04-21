Bird Paradise Has S$10 Off Tickets From 8 May, Get Early-Bird Peek Of New Location

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bird Paradise At Mandai Soft Opening On 8 May With Discounted Ticket Prices

On 3 Jan, Jurong Bird Park officially shut its doors for good after over 50 years in operation.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a permanent farewell as the park and its feathered inhabitants have simply moved to a new home at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

On Friday (21 Apr), guests and the media — including MS News — got an early-bird preview of Bird Paradise, two weeks ahead of its soft opening on 8 May.

The sprawling 17-hectare park boasts 10 zones, including eight walk-through aviaries and a large amphitheatre for avian presentations.

First look at the new Bird Paradise

This morning (21 Apr), guests enjoyed an exclusive preview of the brand-new Bird Paradise before it officially takes flight next month.

A media release by Mandai Wildlife Group states that more people will be visiting the park prior to its soft opening on 8 May.

This will include Friend of Wildlife members, school educators, beneficiary groups, and the migrant workers who built the park.

Bird Paradise covers a massive area of 17 hectares (170,000 sqm) and comprises 10 different zones, which visitors can explore on foot via the walking routes.

The open-air concept means that guests can get up close and personal with the feathered residents.

If you’d prefer to take shelter from the scorching sun, step into the Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove.

Within the 3,000 sqm indoor habitat are two large acrylic tanks that house four species of penguins.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to view penguins diving and swimming as if they were underwater themselves.

Those looking for a romantic experience can dive into their feelings at the Penguin Cove Restaurant, where they’ll be able to enjoy a buffet spread while watching penguins swim.

The Penguin Cove is not ready yet at the time of writing, but do keep a lookout on Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s social media pages for updates.

4 avian presentations daily

One of the highlights of the old Jurong Bird Park was its captivating live avian presentations.

Thankfully, we’ll get plenty of that as well at Bird Paradise’s Sky Amphitheatre, which seats up to 2,000 people.

‘Wings of the World’, which takes place daily at 12.30pm and 5pm, features macaws, hornbills, and pelicans showing off their impressive aerial manoeuvres.

On the other hand, ‘Predators on Wings’ showcases the precision, stealth, and speed of the white-bellied sea eagle, Andean condor, and cinereous vulture at 10am and 2.30pm.

Both shows take approximately 20 minutes and happen daily, with no advanced booking required.

Feeding sessions for an interactive experience

If you’d like to feel like an animal-whispering Disney Princess (or Prince), check out the feeding sessions, another beloved highlight from the old park.

Birds you can feed include starlings, weavers, turacos, lories, lorikeets, and pelicans.

Do note that you have to pre-book a slot on the ticketing website and that there is an S$8 token fee per participant.

All proceeds from the feedings go towards conservation projects in Singapore and across the region, so at least you get to have fun and make memories for a good cause.

After feeding the birds, it’s time to feed yourself at one of the seven F&B outlets.

Crimson Restaurant lets you tuck into a specially curated menu by local celebrity chef Eric Teo while admiring a view of the Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands.

There’s also Penguin Cove Café and Shop, where you can munch on penguin-themed pastries and buy adorable merchandise.

Early bird discounts during soft opening period

Bird Paradise is having its soft opening period from 8 to 26 May.

During this time, there will be a special rate for single-park admissions — S$38 for adults, S$23 for children aged three to 12, and S$20 for senior citizens. Booking starts from 24 Apr.

Full prices of S$48 for adults, S$33 for children, and S$20 for senior citizens apply from 27 May.

For more information and to purchase admission tickets, visit the Bird Paradise website here, and then it’s time to plan your trip:



Bird Paradise

Address: 20 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729825

Opening hours: 9am – 6pm daily (last admission at 5pm)

Nearest MRT: Kranji, Marsiling & Woodlands South Stations

There is also a Mandai Shuttle that takes you from Khatib MRT station straight to Mandai Wildlife Reserve in 15 minutes. The fare is S$1 for adults and children above the age of three.

A flapping good time awaits

Many Singaporeans were undoubtedly sad when they heard of Jurong Bird Park’s closure.

Fortunately, it was only a temporary goodbye as we’ll get to see what the iconic old park had to offer at the new and improved location.

Will you be booking tickets for the soft opening period? What are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.