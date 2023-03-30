Bird Paradise At Mandai Opens On 8 May, Visit Creatures After Their Move From Jurong

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bird Paradise At Mandai Soft Launches On 8 May With ‘Special Price’

Last year, Jurong Bird Park closed its doors to the public for good — taking our fond memories with it.

Fortunately, visitors will now have the chance to make some new ones at Bird Paradise in Mandai, which will open to the public on 8 May.

With feeding sessions and eight walk-through aviaries, visitors will have the opportunity to marvel at our feathered friends once more.

Similarly opening in May is Mandai Wildlife West, which features play areas as well as dining and retail options.

Bird Paradise will feature new avian presentations

In a press release dated 30 Mar, Mandai Wildlife Group announced the upcoming opening of Bird Paradise and Mandai Wildlife West to visitors.

Over 3,000 birds have moved from Jurong to their new home where they’re now settling in.

Alongside threatened species such as the Philippine Eagles, the park’s aviaries house the world’s largest population of Hornbills under human care.

The park also features eight aviaries where birds are free to fly around.

Visitors can also look forward to the two new avian presentations aptly named Predators on Wings and Wings of the World.

Intimate, keeper-led experiences will also allow kids and grown-ups to get up close and personal with Bird Paradise’s feathered residents.

Most exciting of all, Jurong Bird Park’s feeding sessions are officially making a return. Visitors will get the opportunity to meet new varieties of birds at just S$8 per session.

These will include sessions with the Starlings, African Hornbills, and Pelicans.

New community space features 10-metre waterfall and F&B outlets

Connected to Bird Paradise is Mandai Wildlife West, a new community space which features a 10-metre waterfall that serves as a nice backdrop for any commemorative photos.

The water feature is sculpted after Indonesia’s Madakaripura waterfall and will instantly give visitors the impression that they’re walking through a lush tropical rainforest.

Mandai Wildlife West also features play areas where young visitors get to frolic to their heart’s content — Pangolin Adventure and Pangolin Hideout.

Visitors can also grab a bite at the countless F&B outlets at Mandai Wildlife, including A&W, Collin’s, and Starbucks.

There are also ice cream parlours like Gelato Boutique and Birds of Paradise where visitors can grab a scoop or two from after spending hours exploring in the humid weather.

As they arrive at the attraction, visitors will be greeted with a majestic 85-metre ‘stone’ archway that features several animal carvings.

Bird Paradise tickets available at ‘special rate’ from 8-26 May

For the park’s soft launch from 8 May to 26 May, single-park admission will be at special rates,

Adults: S$38

Children (aged three to 12): S$23

Senior Citizens: S$20

From 27 May, admission tickets will be at

Adults: S$48

Children (aged three to 12): S$33

Senior Citizens: S$20

Visitors can begin pre-booking their admission tickets and any add-on programmes from 24 Apr via Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s website here.

If all this has piqued your interest, here’s how to get there.

Bird Paradise

Address: 20 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729825

Opening Hours: 9am – 6pm daily

With the opening of Bird Paradise, it’s time to usher in a new era of appreciating avian wildlife in their natural habitat.

Don’t forget to book your dates once 24 Apr arrives and be among the first to welcome these birds back.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.