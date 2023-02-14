Crows Attack 10 People In Bishan Within 20 Minutes, Likely Protecting Territory

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Crows Attack Residents In Bishan For No Apparent Reason

Reports that a murder of crows has been attacking residents near a Bishan block prompted Shin Min Daily News reporters to investigate the scene.

According to the Chinese newspaper, crows swooped down on 10 passers-by in a span of 20 minutes.

This included a woman in her 20s who unluckily had her hair pulled.

10 Bishan residents get attacked by crows in 20 minutes

The street in question is Block 110 Bishan Street 12, where crows have apparently started behaving aggressively towards people.

A female resident told STOMP that the crows would swoop down on anyone indiscriminately as they passed by.

Shin Min Daily News reporters observed on Monday (13 Feb) that there were several crows perched on the lamppost next to the walkway.

When a woman in her 20s had the misfortune of walking by, a crow flew down out of the blue and pecked at her hair, causing her to squat down in defence.

But when she tried to stand up, the crow attacked again, this time pulling on her hair.

A young boy had also approached the lamppost and was greeted by the crows, who started cawing at him.

Fearing that they’d attack him if he walked past, he hesitated for a few minutes.

When he finally gathered the courage, the crows nevertheless swooped down and attacked, but he managed to dodge them.

Worried crows will injure children or seniors

The attacks have sparked concerns that the crows will injure the eyes of children or the elderly.

Resident Ms Lin said that the crows have been particularly noisy over the past few days. However, she never thought they would actually go and attack people.

Another resident, Ms Cai, shared that the attacks have only been happening over the past two weeks.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and this is the first time that such a thing has happened,” she said.

Shin Min Daily News reporters had noticed a crippled-looking crow at the scene.

Whenever people got too near, other crows would start to caw loudly, as if ‘warning’ them to stay away.

If their ‘warnings’ were not heeded, two of the crows would swoop down and attack the unfortunate passers-by.

It’s believed that the area near the walkway is the crippled crow’s territory.

Avoid area that crows are protecting if you are attacked

According to NParks, crows are not only able to make tools to gather food — they’re also able to remember human faces.

Generally, they may attack people if they perceive them as a threat or if you accidentally offend one of them.

In this case, the crows appeared to be attacking anyone who passed by the lamppost, so it’s likely they were trying to protect their territory.

NParks advises the public to call the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at 1800-476-1600 if they encounter hostile crows.

If you are being attacked, you should take an alternate route and avoid the area they’re protecting.

