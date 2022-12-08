Man Rescues Baby Crow On Bukit Panjang Walkway & Nurses It Back To Health, Names It ‘Kopi’

Baby Crow Found On Bukit Panjang Walkway After A Storm

Among the many talents that Singaporeans can boast about, being a crow whisperer is a rare one.

Recently, a 25-year-old became the guardian of a baby crow when it called out to him at a park connector in Bukit Panjang.

After a bout of rain, the soaked baby crow called for the man to help. As it looked distressed and possibly injured, he decided to nurse it back to health.

This story may seem familiar to some because this man had a similar experience with another crow just a year earlier.

Crow was likely 2-3 weeks old when rescued from Bukit Panjang walkway

Speaking to MS News, Tyronne said his experience observing wildlife and fostering birds had him deduced that a storm had blown the bird’s nest away.

As it was still young, the baby crow had yet to learn how to fly. Tyronne noticed that the fledgling had trouble even standing on its feet.

Doing some research on the internet, Tyronne estimated that the crow must have only been two to three weeks old when he found it.

Furthermore, he observed that its feathers were not fully grown, and its eyes were still light blue.

According to WildCare, baby crows tend to have bright blue eyes. Their eye colour would gradually change to brown as they mature.

Baby crow almost doubled in size after 3 weeks, named Kopi

With a baby crow in his custody, Tyronne built a makeshift nest with cardboard, where he nursed the baby crow, whom he affectionately called Kopi, back to health.

Although the creature was relatively quiet, it made loud caws when hungry. Thankfully, Tyronne has understanding neighbours who were unbothered by the noise.

He also shared that an ah ma who lives a few units away from him would often bring fruits over for the growing fledgling.

Over three weeks, the crow almost doubled in size. Eventually, it outgrew the cardboard nest, and Tyronne had to transfer it to a proper cage.

The process of introducing Kopi back to nature has been slow, as it seemed pretty acclimatised to the human world, as Tyronne would often bring the bird along for his coffee runs.

They’ve also started flying practice recently, with Tyronne documenting Kopi’s progress on his TikTok page.

Kopi entered his life at the right time

Despite its infamous reputation, Tyronne said crows are misunderstood creatures.

“As long as we don’t provoke them, they will leave us alone. They’re known to hold grudges, but they will also remember those that treat them well for life,” he added.

He also shares that he maintains a good relationship with another crow named Kuro, whom he rescued a year earlier.

Whenever I do leave my house to get food or walk to the gym, whenever Kuro or the other crows see me, they would caw and follow me till I reach my destination and back.

Tyronne said it felt rewarding to have a close connection with these animals.

Kopi’s introduction into his life came at the right time too, as he had just resigned from his job in early November.

“I have a lot of time to care for Kopi and ensure that he grows up well to survive in the wild later. The process requires a lot of patience and commitment.

“As tiring as it is, it’s one that I’ll do over and over again. After all, how can I stand by and do nothing, knowing I could step in and save a life?”

Kopi was lucky to have met Tyronne when in distress

Tyronne’s story shows that everything happens for a reason. His sense of compassion and willingness to save a tiny creature’s life is commendable.

In the meantime, let them both enjoy each other’s company for as long as possible. We’re sure they’ll miss each other when they separate one day.

Excellent work, Tyronne. Kopi was indeed very lucky to have met you during his greatest time of need.

