Bishan Natura Loft Flats Sell For Above $1.2M In 2021

In Oct last year, a resale flat in Bishan was sold for $1,208,000 — breaking previous records for the area.

The flat is between the 28th and 30th floor, according to The New Paper.

But that record was smashed just a few months later, also by a Natura Loft flat in Bishan.

That flat was sold in Dec for $1,218,888.00.

This year, another sale was also completed, meaning the flat becomes the highest sold in the area this year so far.

A check on Squarefoot shows that the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat was resold on 11 Jan 2021.

3 Bishan flats resold in Jan 2021

According to data from the Housing Development Board (HDB), the flat sold in Jan is located in Block 273A Bishan St 24, and is between the 25th and 27th floor.

Natura Loft flats consistently fetched high prices over the past year, and 3 sales were made last month alone.

Though 2 of them were for flats located in lower floors, they still garnered a pretty penny.

As a flat located between the 25th and 27th floor, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see that the resale broke the record for price.

Demand for resale flats exists

You’d think that the pandemic would make people tighten up their belts a little.

However, Bishan resale flats still fetch good demand and properties are being resold for over $1.2 million.

The record, however, still belongs to a flat in Pinnacle@Duxton, fetching $1.232 million.

With DBSS flats being a rare breed, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see the demand and prices for them surge.

There’s still 10 months in the year to see if resale flats can break more records, and with how ‘hot’ the property market is, this may be a possibility before 2021 is over.

