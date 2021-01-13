HDB Portal Rolled Out On 13 Jan Has BTO Flat Listings & Budget Calculator For Purchases & Sales

2020 saw a number of weddings despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and with that, couples in search of new homes to call their own.

As they hunt for their dream Housing Board (HDB) flat, they may get bogged down with the task of comparing flat prices across estates, as well as figuring out what they can afford.

That’s why the HDB has rolled out a new HDB Flat Portal to help buyers with this mundane yet complex mission.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post that the new portal would be rolled out progressively out from Wednesday (13 Jan).

Simplifying process of buying & selling flats

In his Facebook post on Wednesday (13 Jan), Mr Lee said the new portal was developed after engagements with industry players and stakeholders.

It will help streamline and simplify the process of buying and selling flats, he said.

The public can make use of this “single integrated platform” to conveniently find information on flat sales and purchases, he added.

Check out flat listings for comparison

One of the features of the portal will allow buyers to check out flat listings.

It details the current and upcoming flats available, so they can “compare their housing options holistically”, Mr Lee said.

For example, the portal already has information on upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) flat launches.

There’s also a section for buyers to view listings of flats available for open booking.

These flat listings can be viewed anytime, allowing buyers to find a flat based on criteria such as location and flat type.

They can also book a flat online on a first-come-first served basis.

In subsequent phases of the portal, HDB will include resale flat listings.

Budget calculators & info on housing loans

Buyers who are buying on a budget may also use the customised financial calculator on the HDB portal.

For sellers, they can use it to estimate their sales proceeds, taking into consideration the sum to be returned to their Central Provident Fund (CPF).

They can also view past transactions in their estate.

There’s also a one-stop loan listing service. It provides info on housing loans for buyers who need a loan from either HDB or financial institutions.

HDB Resale Portal cut time for resale transactions by half

Those who have bought or sold a resale flat in the last 2 years might remember that an HDB Resale Portal was launched in Jan 2018.

According to Mr Lee, the new portal is the 2nd phase of that portal.

As an indication of the efficacy of the HDB Resale Portal, he said it has cut the time needed for resale flat transactions by half – from 16 weeks to about 8 weeks.

Also, only 1 appointment has to be made with the HDB, instead of 2.

Making married life easier for newlyweds

Getting the perfect HDB flat for your needs can be daunting, especially for first-timers. So kudos to HDB for making it easier with the new portal.

As newlyweds navigate married life, that’s at least one less issue they have to worry about.

Do check out the new HDB flat portal here.

