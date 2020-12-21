BTO Flats In Choice Mature Estates Like MacPherson & Telok Blangah Among 17,000 On Offer Next Year

When the Housing and Development Board (HDB) releases Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, they’re always well-received.

Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement – BTO launches usually receive an overwhelming response, such that they’re frequently oversubscribed shortly after release.

So house hunters who were thwarted in this year’s Aug and Nov launches should get ready for another rush next year, as more BTO flats will be rolled out.

While the Nov launch featured flats in OG popular hoods, in 2021 many will be located in mature estates like Queenstown and Kallang.

Artist’s impression of the upcoming Ulu Pandan estate in Queenstown

While these locations might seem unfashionable to some, mature estates also saw high demand in previous launches due to their proximity to town and readily available amenities.

17,000 BTO flats to be offered in 2021

In a Facebook post on Monday (21 Dec), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said about 17,000 BTO flats will be released in 2021.

That’s about the same number as this year, when 16,752 BTO flats were offered in 3 sales exercises.

He added that house hunters will have a “good mix” of locations to choose from, including mature estates like Queenstown, Kallang/Whampoa, Geylang and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).

Non-mature estates like Bukit Batok, Tengah and Woodlands will also be available.

Next BTO launch in Feb

According to the HDB’s website, the next BTO launch will be in Feb – less than 2 months’ time.

3,700 flats in 4 estates will be on offer, and 1st up will be the mature estates of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari), as well as the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah.

Here’s what we know about these developments.

1. Kallang/Whampoa

The area may not be the first on the list when one think of desirable estates, but the advantage of a mature estate is it’s well served by various amenities.

The 620 units along Balestier Road are within walking distance of 3 MRT stations, temples, a hospital and sports facilities.

Heaps of cheap and cool eating places and cafes are also close by near Boon Keng central, Serangoon Road and Jalan Besar.

It’s also enviably close to town, and a mere 5-minute bus or MRT ride will take you to the Bugis area.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

2. Toa Payoh (Bidadari)

Hot on the heels of the 1,230 units released in the Nov launch, an additional 1,200 units will be released in Toa Payoh (Bidadari).

The new units are close to those released in Nov – that means they’re near to 2 MRT stations, Bartley and Woodleigh.

Given its proximity to town, the area is already being touted as the “next Bishan“, so if you didn’t manage to snag a unit in the choice estate, why not give Bidadari a shot?

Flats available:

3-room

4-room

5-room

3. Bukit Batok

The estate may be a little far from town, but it’s arguably ideal as a quiet place for seniors.

Among the 1,120 units being offered are 160 Community Care Apartments on Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

Available to seniors aged 65 and above, they’re a new public housing concept designed with their needs in mind.

The units measure 32 sq metres each, and come with senior-friendly fittings like grab bars, wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and slip-resistant floorings. Sliding partitions will separate the living room and bedroom.

Some of the services include 24-hour emergency monitoring and response services, basic health checks, as well as simple home fixes.

There will also be communal spaces among units to help facilitate social interaction and foster a sense of community.

Within the apartment complex itself, there will be a hawker centre, activity centre, community garden, and strolling paths.

Flats available:

Community Care Apartments

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

4. Tengah

By now, many Singaporeans on the lookout for homes would’ve heard about Tengah, an ulu but up-and-coming town in the far west.

Those who missed the chance to get this non-mature estate in Nov can now try again, with 760 more units up for grabs.

While the location of these units are further into the estate compared with those offered in Nov, however they’re still fairly close to 2 MRT stations – Tengah and Tengah Plantation on the Jurong Region Line.

Given the slew of developments expected in Tengah in the coming years, the estate will surely be one to watch.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

Subsequent BTO launch in May

After the Feb, house hunters can look forward to another one in May, by then we’ll hopefully be towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

3,870 flats in 4 estates will be on offer in the mature estates of Bukit Merah and Geylang, as well as non-mature estates/towns in Woodlands and Tengah.

1. Geylang

While the HDB says the estate is in Geylang, a more appropriate name for it may be MacPherson, as it’s located closer to MacPherson Road and next to Paya Lebar Road.

In fact, the units are located right next to MacPherson MRT interchange, which serves both the Circle Line and Downtown Line. How’s that for convenience?

As it’s a mature estate, there’ll also be no lack of amenities nearby, as well as 3 malls just one MRT stop away in Paya Lebar.

We suspect bidding for this estate will be hot, so do be prepared to lumber up your fingers and stand by your computer.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

2. Bukit Merah

The smallest number of units released so far in 2021 will be in the mature estate of Bukit Merah, with just 170 units available.

However, the estate is actually near Telok Blangah Drive, an estate bounded by natural greenery and close to the Telok Blangah MRT station.

Nature lovers will know that the estate lies just next to 2 nature parks – Telok Blangah Hill Park and Mount Faber Park.

Connecting them is the architecturally stunning Henderson Waves pedestrian bridge.

The small number of units available mean that units in this estate are fairly rare, so it’s advisable to zero in on them if you desire to live in this choice area.

Flats available:

3-room

4-room

3. Woodlands

From the smallest launch, we go to the biggest launch so far in 2021 – Woodlands.

1,540 units will be offered off Woodlands Avenue 1

While Woodlands may be considered the far end of the earth for some, the project is actually fairly near Woodlands Town Centre.

That means residents can enjoy hanging out at Causeway Point and the new Woods Square, which boasts the very first Takagi Ramen outlet in the far north.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

4. Tengah

The last offering on the list is in Tengah again, as the HDB ramps up development in the upcoming new estate.

This time, it’s releasing 780 units right next to the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station.

Since the town is new, it’s impossible to confirm just what the nearby amenities will be

However, the transport links – it’s also near the Pan-Island Expressway – may give this project an edge over the other one in Tengah that will be released in Feb.

So if you’re willing to wait till May, perhaps you may want to bid for this Tengah development instead.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

4-room

5-room

‘Smart’ features to be incorporated

Some of the upcoming developments will also have “smart” features that will help make estates “more liveable”, as well as efficient, sustainable and safe, Mr Lee said.

These include:

Smart lighting: It saves electricity by dimming when there’s little human traffic. Smart pneumatic waste conveyance systems: Household waste goes underground via a series of pipes. Carparks where electric vehicles can dock

These features are planned under the “Designing For Life” blueprint for designing and planning HDB estates launched this year.

Mr Lee also said that the new estates won’t lack greenery, as the HDB has consulted nature groups to find out how best to balance conservation and developmental needs.

Time to start planning ahead

While the timing of the launch of the Queenstown (Ulu Pandan) BTO hasn’t been confirmed yet, the release of other mature estates in Feb and May will still whet your appetite.

Mr Lee has said that there may be further calibrations of supply as the Government monitors the housing market amid Covid-19 economic uncertainty.

However, it’s never too early to sit down with your partner and have a look at which upcoming project catches your fancy.

