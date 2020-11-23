New Woods Square Mall At Woodlands Opens With More Makan Options

Some might say Woodlands is an ulu area, but recently, there are increasingly more exciting new developments in the north.

Most recently, Woods Square, an integrated development of offices, retail, F&B, and a childcare centre, opened its doors to the public.

The new development, is a welcomed addition to the north. Located right next to Causeway Point and Woodlands Civic Centre, it provides a new hangout and makan spot for those living and working in the area.

Several renowned food places will also be opening there, such as Takagi Ramen and Long John Silver’s.

Takagi Ramen at Woods Square opens 24h

On the ground floor of Woods Square lies a familiar name, Takagi Ramen.

This is their 7th outlet to open in Singapore and the very first one in the North.

Not to mention that Takagi Ramen added bubble tea into their menu back in June, making it all the more enticing.

In its early days of opening, long queues were already spotted at Takagi Ramen.

Plus, the outlet is open 24 hours a day, satisfying your ramen cravings even if it’s in the wee hours of the night. Definitely a worthy contender for supper places in the area!

Long John Silver’s back in Woodlands

With the opening of Woods Square, Long John Silver’s has also returned to Woodlands.

Long John Silver’s fans who were deprived of the fast food after the outlet at Causeway Point shuttered will now have a reason to celebrate.

This new spacious store opened its doors to the public just a week ago on 16 Nov.

So if you ever find yourself in Woodlands and craving for some deliciously sinful fried food, you know where to go.

Many other eateries at Woods Square

Woods Square also has many more new dining options like Pho Street, The Soup Spoon, and Saizeriya, just to name a few.

With a dental clinic, a hairdresser, and a preschool also in the new complex, it will definitely be an added convenience to nearby residents.

Pay a visit to the new Woodlands mall

If you’d like to drop by and take a look around the new mall, here’s what you need to know.

Woods Square

Address: 6 Woodlands Square, Singapore 737737

Contact: 6773 6813

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

The mall is also just minutes away from Woodlands bus interchange. If you’re driving, it is incredibly easy to get to via SLE and BKE.

So why not jio your kakis in the north for some good food at the new mall soon?

