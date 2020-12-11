First Elderly Assisted Living HDB At Bukit Batok Launches In 2021 BTO Exercise

Singapore has one of the fastest ageing populations in Asia. This means that we face the challenge of developing structures and policies to accommodate the growing number of elderly.

On Thursday (10 Dec), the Housing & Development Board (HDB) announced their plans for a new public housing concept designed with the needs of seniors in mind.

Available to seniors aged 65 and above, these flats will be launched as part of the Feb 2021 BTO Exercise.

HDB flat come with services catered for elderly

In a press release on Thursday (10 Dec), HDB announced a new type of public housing catered to seniors.

The first of its kind in Singapore, these flats will come with services that support seniors through their silver years, reported The Straits Times (ST). These include 24-hour emergency monitoring and response services, basic health checks, as well as simple home fixes.

These services are all part of the mandatory basic care package.

Additional services like housekeeping, laundry, meal delivery, and shared caregiving are also available but at extra cost.

First HDB for elderly launch at Bukit Batok

The pilot batch of these Community Care Apartments will be launched in the Feb 2021 BTO Exercise.

These flats will be located along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, where a block of 160 flats will be up for sale.

14 units will reportedly be available on each floor, with communal spaces among them. This will help facilitate social interaction and foster a sense of community.

An on-site community manager will also help residents link up with care services – based n their needs – and help organise community activities.

Residents will also be able to enjoy convenient access to a variety of retail, leisure, healthcare, and public transport amenities. These are tailored to support the daily needs of the elderly.

Within the apartment complex itself, there will be a hawker centre, activity centre, community garden, and strolling paths.

Additionally, Bukit Batok Polyclinic, a care home, and a wet market are all within walking distance from the flats.

If residents need to travel around, Bukit Batok MRT is also conveniently located nearby.

Flats come with senior-friendly fittings

The Bukit Batok Community Care Apartments measure 32 sq metres each, and come with senior-friendly fittings, with grab bars, wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, and slip-resistant floorings.

An open layout also allows residents to add their personal flair to homes based on their lifestyles and preferences.

HDB also chose to use sliding partitions to separate the living room and bedroom spaces to allow for greater customisation of the space.

All flats will have a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and furnished kitchens so seniors will be able to move in with minimal hassle.

Seniors 65 and above are eligible

Those aged 65 and above, with an average gross monthly household income not exceeding $14,000 will be eligible to apply for the new housing, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Only Singaporeans or families with at least one Singaporean may apply.

Leases ranging from 15 to 35 years – in 5-year increments – will be available to applicants, as long as it covers them and their spouse until they are 95-years-old.

According to ST, flats begin at $40,000 for a 15-year lease and $65,000 for a 35-year lease. Payment has to made with cash or with Central Provident Fund (CPF) in full.

Including the subscription for the mandatory basic service package, which begins at $22,000, a 15-year-lease Community Care Apartment will go upwards of $62,000.

Notably, these apartments cannot be resold or rented out. But owners can choose to return the flat to HDB and receive a refund on the value of the remaining lease.

Authorities have also added that elderly with more pressing care needs will be prioritised.

Enjoying their silver years while getting care and support

Many elderly nowadays choose to live independently on their own but this may raise concerns on their safety and well being.

With such a facility, seniors will be able to enjoy their independence whilst getting the care, and support they require.

If you want to find out more about the Community Care apartments you can visit the HDB website here.

Alternatively, there will also be an exhibition at HDB Hub at Toa Payoh from 14 Dec to 31 Mar 2021.

