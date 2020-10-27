5,770 Units Available In 5 Estates For Nov BTO Launch

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, many of us have chosen to put our impulsive buys on hold.

While that might be the case, the demand for BTO flats appears to show no signs of abating. In fact, the BTO flats launched in August was oversubscribed just 1 day after its release.

If you’ve missed your chance to apply for those projects, you’d be glad to hear that HDB will be launching 5,770 new BTO flats at 5 estates, including some at the OG popular hoods of Bishan, Tampines, and Toa Payoh.

Though HDB has yet to release much information on these developments, here’s what we know of the projects thus far.

1. Bishan — walking distance to MRT & surrounded by amenities

Arguably the most popular among the new BTO flats would be the project at Bishan, comprising 1,500 units along Bishan Street 14.

The new flats are approximately a 4-minute walk away from Bishan MRT, and located just a stone’s throw away from a sports hall, community centre, and places of worship.

It is also surrounded by a number of top schools, including Raffles Institution and Catholic High School.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

Prices have yet to be released.

2. Toa Payoh (Bidadari) — the next Bishan

The 2 projects at Toa Payoh (Bidadari) – comprising 1,230 units – are expected to be in hot demand too.

Similar to the Bishan project, the sites of the BTO flats are within walking distance from MRT stations — Bartley and Woodleigh respectively.

Though the location might not have much amenities currently, it is already touted to be the “next Bishan“, given its proximity to town.

Both sites are also close to other Bidadari projects launched in the past, so who knows, you might very well be neighbours with your friends who successfully applied for those.

Flats available:

3-room

4-room

5-room

Prices have yet to be released.

3. Tampines — Nov BTO flats near Bedok Reservoir

Located next to Bedok Reservoir, the 750 units that are part of Tampines BTO launch in November is ideal for nature-loving couples who love going for a run or ride after a long day at work.

Though the site might be quite a distance from the main Tampines town central, healthcare, religious, and community amenities are expected to be available in the near future.

Though it’s located in Tampines by name, it’s also pretty close to the famous 85 Market in Bedok North — home to the best bak chor mee and ah balling — don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

4-room

5-room

Prices have yet to be released.

4. Sembawang — 2 nearby MRTs, community hub

The BTO project in Sembawang might not be the most accessible of all the launches in November, but it does come with its set of perks too.

For one, it is located directly opposite the Bukit Canberra Hub. Expected to be completed in Sep 2021, the building will have a hawker centre, sports facilities, as well as medical amenities.

It is also fairly close to Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations, so you can strategically choose which one to head to depending on the direction of your destination. This saves you 3 minutes of your time — which may come in handy on days when you oversleep.

Jokes aside, the project also offers a large range of choices, though only 720 units are available.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

Prices have yet to be released.

5. Tengah — ulu but up-and-coming town in the West

Tengah might not have much to offer right now, but that might soon change given the slew of developments expected to happen in the coming years.

The site of the development is pretty close to the Pan-Island Expressway, linking residents with the East and the West.

Those who prefer to opt for public transport will also enjoy the fact that it’s located next to Hong Kah MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line — expected to be complete in 2026.

The 2 adjacent projects also offer 1,570 units – the most out of all the Nov 2020 BTO releases – so your chance of landing a unit is probably higher at Tengah.

Flats available:

2-room Flexi

3-room

4-room

5-room

Prices have yet to be released.

Try for Nov BTO if you weren’t successful in Aug

Though HDB has yet to announce the exact date of release, it’s never too early to sit down with your partner and have a look at which upcoming BTO project catches your fancy.

If you missed your chance at securing a flat during the last BTO exercise, try your luck at Nov BTO launch. You never know what Lady Luck has up her sleeves for you and bae.

