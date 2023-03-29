Driver Sleeps While BMW Travels On Autopilot Along M’sia Highway, Will Be Detained If Spotted

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Falls Asleep En Route To Ipoh While BMW Is On Autopilot

The autopilot function in vehicles undoubtedly brings great convenience to drivers, especially on long journeys.

However, it may not be the best decision to fall asleep behind the wheel and place complete trust in the system.

One driver in Malaysia took a leisurely nap while his BMW travelled on autopilot along a highway.

His actions have received backlash from netizens as they questioned the legality of his actions.

Malaysian authorities have asserted that traffic police will detain the driver if they see him in Ipoh.

Driver sleeps while BMW drives on autopilot

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident started when popular Malaysian influencer, Gatita Yan, shared an Instagram Story featuring her boyfriend sleeping en route to Ipoh.

Her boyfriend seemed to be sleeping soundly, with one hand leaning against the door to support his head. His BMW car was operating on autopilot mode at the time.

Captioned “Sleeping ah? Haha”, her story also showed how his hands were completely off the steering wheel. His feet were also not on the control pedals.

The pair were travelling on the expressway while the driver was napping.

Yan’s boyfriend’s actions raised questions over the legality of utilising the autopilot driving function in Malaysia, especially on highways.

This is because Malaysia currently has no specific laws regarding vehicular autopilot.

Traffic police will detain couple for investigations if they spot them in Ipoh

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri emphasised that it is illegal for anyone to drive while endangering others.

He added that he would instruct traffic police to detain the pair for investigations if they find them in Ipoh.

Yan’s Instagram Story from 13 hours ago on her private account revealed that the couple were still in a resort in Ipoh. But there are currently no updates on whether the police have contacted them.

The police chief also said he would have to first understand the situation from the traffic police before he can comment on the legality of “self-driving” cars.

Legality of self-driving vehicles remains ambiguous

This is not the first time ambiguity over self-driving vehicles on Malaysian roads has been brought up.

In April 2022, a Singaporean couple was investigated after travelling through Malaysia using their Tesla’s autopilot function.

According to Sin Chew Daily, police cited the country’s 1959 Land Transport Act on maintaining a good attitude, caution and concentration as a reason the autopilot system is dangerous.

Additionally, Malaysia currently has no regulations that explicitly address vehicular autopilot.

As such, drivers should technically not be utilising the function in the country.

