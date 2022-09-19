BMW Catches Fire At Sembawang Petrol Station, Off-Duty SCDF Officer Contains Flames Before Colleagues Arrive

BMW Catches Fire At Sembawang Petrol Station On 16 Sep

At 8.45pm on Friday (16 Sep), a BMW caught fire when it stopped at a petrol station in Sembawang.

Before firefighters were dispatched to the scene, an off-duty officer tried to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok, depicting Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel in action.

Thankfully, there were no injuries. SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

BMW compartment on fire at Sembawang petrol station

The viral TikTok video first shows an engine compartment of a BMW engulfed in flames at an Esso petrol station in Sembawang.

An SCDF officer in yellow was seen rushing to the vehicle and using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

In a later part of the video, more SCDF officers who arrived in a separate vehicle were seen rushing to help extinguish the fire.

According to the video, the OP witnessed the incident at around 8.45pm, along Sembawang Road, opposite the D’Rubinah restaurant.

SCDF quick to respond to incident

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at around 8.30pm at 593 Sembawang Road, involving the engine compartment of a car.

Prior to their arrival, an onlooker and an off-duty SCDF officer used fire extinguishers to contain the fire.

Subsequently, SCDF used one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.